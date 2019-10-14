Casting Announced For National Tour Of ANASTASIA At Segerstrom Center
Casting has been announced for the national tour of ANASTASIA, coming to Segerstrom Center for the Arts November 5 - 17, 2019 in Segerstrom Hall. Rising theater star Jake Levy makes his national tour debut in the principal role of Dmitry.
Tickets to ANASTASIA start at $26 and are available for purchase at SCFTA.org, by calling (714) 556-2787 and at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa. For inquiries about group ticket savings for 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236. The 2:00 p.m. performance on Saturday, November 16 will include audio description, open captioning and sign-language interpretation. The Center offers many services for patrons with disabilities including removable wheelchair locations, binoculars and assistive listening devices.
Jake Levy earned his BA in musical theater from UCLA in 2018, credits include: Carrie (Tommy Ross), Carousel (Jigger), Pippin (Pippin), among others. Shortly after graduation, Jake originated the role of Dwayne in the Off-Broadway production of Superhero, a new musical by Tom Kitt and John Logan, at the Second Stage Theater in New York.
Jake Levy will join current cast members Lila Coogan as Anya, Jason Michael Evans as Gleb, Joy Franz as Dowager Empress, Tari Kelly as Countess Lily, Edward Staudenmayer as Vlad and Delilah Rose Pellow as Little Anastasia. The company also welcomes new cast members, Hannah Florence as Swing / u/s Anya, Tamra Hayden as U/S Dowager, Ryan Mac as Ensemble, u/s Dmitry, Daniel Z. Miller as U/S Dmitry and Eloise Vaynshtok as Little Anastasia. The current ANASTASIA ensemble includes Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Ashlee Dupre, Kylie Victoria Edwards, Alison Ewing, Peter Garza, Jeremiah Ginn, Brad Greer, Lucy Horton, Fred Inkley, Kourtney Keitt, Beth Stafford Laird, Mark Mackillop, Kenneth Michael Murray, Taylor Quick, Matt Rosell, Sareen Tchekmedyian and Lyrica Woodruff.
From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved films, ANASTASIA is the new Broadway musical that's "one of the most gorgeous shows in years!" (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.
ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.
ANASTASIA completed its two-year Broadway run on March 31, 2019 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) with critics exclaiming "Ahrens and Flaherty have chosen the right moments to musicalize, and their score here sounds complete and full - one of the season's strongest! (NBC)" and "Smartly adapted by Terrence McNally, Anastasia is a sweeping adventure, romance and historical epic whose fine craftsmanship will satisfy musical-theater fans (Time Out)." The new musical played to sold out crowds on Broadway after opening in April 2017, in addition to garnering multiple Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and nominations.
The original Broadway cast recording is available at BroadwayRecords.com, Amazon.com and iTunes. The 75-minute album includes the Academy Award nominated favorite "Journey to the Past" alongside new numbers from the show such as Christy Altomare's haunting "In My Dreams," Ramin Karimloo's passionate "Still" and Derek Klena's heart-racing "My Petersburg."
The creative team includes Peggy Hickey (Choreography), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision & Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), casting by Telsey + Company/Craig Burns, CSA. The stage production was originally commissioned by Dmitry Bogachev. Eric Cornell (Rocky, Small Mouth Sounds) serves as Executive Producer.
ANASTASIA on tour is produced by Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor, Tom Kirdahy, Hunter Arnold, 50 Church Street Productions, The Shubert Organization, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Carl Daikeler, Warner/Chappell Music, 42nd.Club/Phil Kenny, Judith Ann Abrams Productions, Broadway Asia/Umeda Arts Theater, Peter May, David Mirvish, Sandi Moran, Seoul Broadcasting System, LD Entertainment/Sally Cade Holmes, Seriff Productions, Van Dean, Tamar Climan in association with Hartford Stage.
Official show site: www.anastasiathemusical.com