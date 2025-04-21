Cast Set For Zimmerman's RIGHT BEFORE I GO at Curtis Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playwright/Director, Stan Zimmerman has set his cast for a special one night performance of his suicide awareness play, Right Before I Go. Zimmerman will be playing the "Narrator" alongside Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers), Danny Pintauro (Who's the Boss?), Juliana Joel (Raven's Home), Philip Smithey (Murderville) and Kalinda Gray (Emelie). The show incorporates real suicide notes from well-known people to war veterans, LGBTQ members and kids that were bullied, but ultimately ending on a message of hope. It will be performed on Sunday May 18th (Mental Health Action Day) at Brea's Curtis Theatre with a performance time of 5pm. Tickets/info at: www.CurtisTheatre.com

Following the one hour performance will be a Talk Back moderated by local mental health professional, Dr. Julie H. Lee. The play is sponsored by Amplify, an initiative to address the inequality in performing arts programming. This program aims to provide a platform and outlet for performing artists of all kinds while broadening the inclusivity and outreach of the Curtis Theatre to a diverse artistic community.

Tickets are $10 (Students), $15 (General Admission) and $12 (Seniors/Military/Medical/First Responders). The Curtis Theatre is located at 1 Civic Center Circle, Brea, CA 92821. The theatre can be reached at (714) 990-7722.

The play originated ten years ago at the 2015 Hollywood Fringe Festival. In 2017, Michael Wilson directed an All-Star benefit reading at NYC's Town Hall with a cast that included Judith Light, Ellen Burstyn, Amber Tamblyn, and many more. Stan re- wrote the play, adding a "Narrator" character, and has been performing in it around the U.S. with high school and college students, and also actors such as Vanessa Williams, Blair Underwood, Hill Harper, Virginia Madsen, etc.

"I am honored that Amplify has chosen my play to be presented at the beautiful Curtis Theatre in Brea, California. It is especially important that our production falls on Mental Health Action Day. With a subject like this, we are often left with more questions than answers. Coming together in community to talk about suicide prevention can be the first step in taking action to save the lives of our loved ones.", says Zimmerman.

RIGHT BEFORE I GO is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by TRW PLAYS 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.trwplays.com

CREATIVE TEAM:

STAN ZIMMERMAN (WRITER/DIRECTOR/NARRATOR) is a man of many mediums. He's earned two WGA nominations for Best Comedy Writing - The Golden

Girls and Roseanne (the infamous lesbian kiss episode). Stan's also written and produced on Gilmore Girls, co-created the Lifetime sitcom, Rita Rocks, wrote on

both Brady Bunch movies and rewrote the ABC-TV movie of Annie. Stan has a BFA- Drama from NYU/Circle-in-the-Square and has directed LA productions of The Diary of Anne Frank, Entertaining Mr. Sloane, A Tuna Christmas, Gemini and his original plays -- Meet & Greet, Knife to the Heart, Have a Good One, and Yes Virginia (also at Judson Theatre - Pinehurst, NC and North Street Playhouse - Onancock, VA). Stan directed Off-Broadway's Hyprov (Daryl Roth Theatre). TRWplays has published and licensed his works: Yes Virginia, Silver Foxes and his suicide awareness play, Right Before I Go., which he performs in across the U.S. Zimmerman & Berg wrote the Lifetime hit Christmas movie, Ladies of the 80's: A Divas Christmas. Stan's memoir, The Girls: From Golden to Gilmore was released by Indigo River Publishing. He's appeared on numerous podcasts, national morning shows, and as the "Bartender" on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live to promote it. Stan was the host/showrunner on Bravo's Situation:Comedy, a reality show produced by Sean Hayes.

MINDY STERLING (WOMAN) is a 2017 two-time Emmy Nominee for Best Actress in Short Form Comedy or Drama for her work on Con Man and Zimmerman's TelloFilm webseries, Secs & Execs. She is probably best known for her character portrayal of Frau Farbissina, Dr. Evil's German henchwoman and lover in all three Austin Powers films. Other films are The Grinch Who Stole Christmas and Drop Dead Gorgeous. She played Linda Schwartz on The Goldbergs for 5 years and has guest starred on Grace and Frankie, A Series of Unfortunate Event, Legit, and I Carly. Her voice over career consists of Legend of Korra, The Great North, American Dad, Family Guy, Loud House, Scooby Doo, and Chowder, to name a few. She is an alumni of the famed Groundlings, and still directs and performs there. Mindy has appeared in multiple Stan Zimmerman productions, such as The Wendy Chronicles (three Wasserstein play readings in one day) at the Braid/SM and originated the role "Denise" in Yes, Virginia, for two runs in Hollywood and also at Judson Theatre Company/Pinehurst, NC.

DANNY PINTAURO (YOUNG MAN) is best known for his eight-year run on the popular ABC sitcom, Who's The Boss? starring Judith Light, Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano. Pintauro began his professional career at the age of 2 as a model and commercial actor, by the time he was 3 he had a five-year contract role on CBS's daytime drama, As the World Turns. This was followed by his acclaimed film debut playing Tad in Stephen King's legendary Cujo. A graduate of Stanford University with a degree in Drama, Pintauro's theatrical credits include Paula Vogel's Hot n' Throbbing, Lord Alfred Douglas in Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Tim in A Queer Carol, Allen Ginsberg in the acclaimed beat in the New York International Fringe Festival and the lead role of Tony Whitcomb in the longest running play in U.S. history, Shear Madness. Pintauro made his professional New York debut at The Duplex in the one man show The Velocity of Gary (Not His Real Name).

In 1997, Pintauro became one of the first celebrities to publicly identify as gay and in 2015 he spoke openly with Oprah Winfrey about being HIV positive. Since then, he has endeavored to become an outspoken supporter of LGBTQ+ and HIV issues facing our country, most recently working with Family Equality as a Co-Chair of their LA Impact Awards. Pintauro is making a return to the entertainment business and most recently played Eugene in the Lifetime Christmas movie A Country Christmas Harmony starring opposite Brooke Elliott.

JULIANA JOEL (YOUNG WOMAN) is a Puerto Rican and openly transgender actress making history in Hollywood. In 2021, she was selected for ABC/Disney's Television Discovers: Talent Showcase, launching a trailblazing career. She starred as Zoe in Showtime's American Gigolo, Sylvia Rivera in the Emmy-nominated The Book of Queer, and Steph in Lexi Alexander's upcoming feature film Absolute

Dominion (2025). Juliana made history as the first openly trans actor on the Disney Channel, playing Nikki in the Emmy-nominated Raven's Home, earning a GLAAD Media Award nomination. A passionate advocate for the trans and Latino communities, she was named among the OUT100 Titans of Media and Entertainment and Logo30 and will be honored with a special recognition award at the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards.

PHILIP SMITHEY (MAN) is an actor, comedian, and writer from Dallas, Texas with over 50 TV and film appearances, over 25 national commercials, and nearly 30 stage plays to date. He can be seen as a regular on the Netflix series Murderville, as well as the Hulu series Johnson, currently in its 4th season. Philip is also an acting teacher with Hollywood Casting Studio and the current president of The Collaborative, a nonprofit company dedicated to providing education, production, community, and networking opportunities for actors. He's also appeared in the tv series Bizaardvark on Disney and Game Shakers on Nickelodeon. IG: PhilipSmithey.

KALDINA GRAY (KRISTIN) Select theatre: Emilie in Emilie (Curtis Theater, 2024 OCR Award Winner for Best Actress), Sibella in A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder (Southgate Productions), Eva Peron in Evita (directed by OBC member Martie Ramm), Sally Bowles in Cabaret (directed by Judy Norton Taylor), Elizabeth Proctor in The Crucible (Best Production winner /OCTG), and the West Coast and World Premieres of Avenue Q (Kate Monster) Jon Jory's Candide at Sacred Fools (Cunegonde/Others), and King Kong (Ann Darrow). Additional solo performances: Hollywood Bowl, Segerstrom Hall, Universal Studios Hollywood, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney. Recent film/tv: Witch Hunter, Project Child: Perfect Knight, Nobody Wants to be Just Ordinary, Wild West Chronicles. Kalinda is also a historical researcher and business owner/lead performer of Wishing Well Entertainment (celebrating its 13th year with over 7000 performance bookings). The performances of Right Before I Go are dedicated to her late father. IG: @kalindagray

