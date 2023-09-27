Cast Set For ON YOUR FEET at La Mirada

La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts has announced full casting for the Southern California regional premiere of a brand-new production of the smash-hit musical, ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN, with music, lyrics & orchestrations by Emilio and Gloria Estefan, musical direction by Daniel Alejandro Gutierrez, and direction & choreography by Luis Salgado. ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN will preview on Friday, October 6 at 8 pm & Saturday, October 7 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, October 7 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, October 29, 2023 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

This inspiring true story about heart, heritage, and two people who believed in their talent -and each other - has already won the hearts of audiences and critics alike. ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN is the exhilarating original musical based on the extraordinary life of 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband-and-wife team Gloria and Emilio Estefan, featuring a book by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Alexander Dinelaris and a score made up of some of the most loved and iconic songs of the past quarter-century including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3,” and “Coming Out of the Dark.”

The Cast of ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN will feature Gaby Albo as “Gloria,” Samuel Garnica as “Emilio,” Kristen Tarragó as Gloria Fajardo,” Max Cervantes as “José Fajardo,” Adela Romero as “Consuelo,” Emma Heistand as “Rebecca Fajardo,” Sophia Yacap as “Young Gloria,” Javier Iván as “Young Emilio,” and Jake Dylan as “Phil.” The Ensemble will feature Camila Aldet, Miguel Flores, Madelin Marchant, Sara McGuire, María Moreras, Ralphie Rivera De Jesús, Khi’Shawn Robinson, Angelliz M. Rosado Ramos, Cami Taleisnik, Glendaliris Torres-Greaux, Josué Torres Ortiz, and Sebastian Treviño. The Swings are Brian Márquez, Matt Rivera, and Maya Santiago.

Having begun in Chicago in the summer of 2015, ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN made its Broadway bow that November, played for two years, and received seven Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, three Drama League Award nominations, and a Tony Award® nomination for Best Choreography.

ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN is produced by GFour Productions and Evan Bernardin Productions through a special license from Theatrical Rights Worldwide, and is represented by Columbia Artists Theatricals. This exciting new production is directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado, who performed in the original Broadway production of ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN and was the Assistant Latin Choreographer of In the Heights on Broadway, which won four Tony Awards®. In May 2022, Salgado directed and choreographed the world premiere of ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN in Spanish at GALA Hispanic Theatre in Washington D.C. which The Washington Post praised as “boisterous…and dreamlike.”

“We are absolutely thrilled that our musical will once again be shared with audiences across the United States in this brand-new production of ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN led by Luis Salgado,” Gloria and Emilio Estefan said about today’s announcement. “We've had tremendous fun sharing our story on the stage since our show first hit Broadway in 2015, and it is our hope that we can continue to inspire and uplift people with its celebratory message, especially at a time when we all need it so much.”

Salgado said, “This story exemplifies the American Dream through the eyes and work ethic of Cuban immigrants. The Estefans have given us permission to dare to dream bigger. They allowed their truth to resonate through their music, penetrating all of us, whether you’re Latine or not. This joy is a gift we want to give to our audiences. We are passionate about opening the door of representation on this tour and nurturing a diverse family both backstage and on stage, with creative team members who are joining us from around the world,” he added. Several creative team members from the Washington D.C. production will join the national tour.