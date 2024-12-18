Cast Set For National Tour of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast has been announced for the national tour of Tectonic Theater Project’s new play, Here There Are Blueberries. Co-written by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich and conceived and directed by Kaufman, Here There Are Blueberries was named a 2024 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama and enjoyed record-breaking, sold out engagements at La Jolla Playhouse, Shakespeare Theatre Company, and New York Theatre Workshop. The national tour will kick off at McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, NJ January 24, 2025 through February 9, 2025, with subsequent engagements at The Wallis Annenberg in Beverly Hills, CA (March 13 - 30, 2025), and Berkeley Repertory Theatre in Berkeley, CA (April 5 - May 11, 2025), with additional cities and to be announced.

“Tectonic Theater Project, along with our producing partners Brian and Dayna Lee and Sonia Friedman Productions, is incredibly proud of the positive reception Here There Are Blueberries garnered from critics and audiences alike during its engagements in La Jolla, Washington, D.C., and New York City,” said Matt Joslyn, Executive Director of Tectonic Theater Project. “We are thrilled to bring the impactful message of our play and this exceptional new cast to even more audiences around the United States and the globe.”

The cast of Here There Are Blueberries will include original Tectonic Theater Project company members Scott Barrow as Karl Höcker and others, Barbara Pitts as Judy Cohen and others, and Grant Varjas as Peter Wirths and others, along with Nemuna Ceesay as Charlotte Schüzel and others, Delia Cunningham as Rebecca Erbelding and others, Luke Forbes as Tilman Taube and others, Jeanne Sakata as Melita Maschmann, u/s Judy Cohen & others, Marrick Smith as Rainer Höss and others, as well as understudies Sam Reeder and Anna Shafer.

In 2007, a mysterious album featuring Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. As curators unraveled the shocking truth behind the images, the album soon made headlines and ignited a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls. Based on real events, Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these historical photographs—what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust and our own humanity.

The world premiere of Here There Are Blueberries was produced in 2022 by La Jolla Playhouse, La Jolla, California (Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director & Debby Buchholz, Managing Director) where it was named one of the Best Plays of 2022 by the Los Angeles Times. The play was awarded the Theater J Trish Vradenburg Jewish Play Prize and was nominated for seven Helen Hayes Awards, winning two for Outstanding Director of a Play (Moisés Kaufman) and Outstanding Media/Projection Design (David Bengali) for its 2023 production at Shakespeare Theatre Company. At New York Theatre Workshop, Here There Are Blueberries was named a 2024 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, the focus of a top-rated CBS “60 Minutes” piece by Anderson Cooper, and became their highest-grossing production in the 45-year history of the institution.

The design team of Here There Are Blueberries features scenic design by Tony Award-winner Derek McLane, costume design by Tony Award nominee Dede Ayite, lighting design by Tony Award nominee David Lander, sound design by Bobby McElver, and projection design by David Bengali. Ann James serves as Intimacy Coordinator & Sensitivity Specialist, with Amy Marie Seidel as Associate Director & Dramaturg. Casting is by Stephanie Yankwitt, TBD Casting.

Here There Are Blueberries is produced by Tectonic Theater Project, Brian and Dayna Lee and Sonia Friedman Productions and co-produced by Bruce Roberts/Sue Vaccaro/Ricky Stevens, Linda Rubin, Gilbert & DeeDee, Garcia Kathy & Gene Bernstein, GBL Productions, Good Productions - Patty Baker, InStone Productions, Alex Robertson, Botwin - Ignal/J.J. Powell. Generously sponsored by Midnight Theatricals, and underwritten by Michael P.N.A. Hormel, Kay & Bill Gurtin, Leatrice Wolf, and Judy & Michael Steinhardt.

