Cast Announcement For The West Coast Premiere Of The Big D

Christian Skinner and Gabriel Andrade have been cast in the two-hander THE BIG D that will have its West Coast Premiere at the Flight Theater at The Complex in Hollywood in late August.

THE BIG D is written by Michael Mizerany and will be directed by Gabriel Andrade.

Produced in 2018 at the Infinite Abyss Theater in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, THE BIG D had a sold out, four week run and received rave reviews calling it an incredibly moving and dynamic love story filled with passion, laughs and tears.

Todd Barrett and Charles Cavery are in a whirlwind romance full of passion, lust, laughter and sex. Though madly devoted to each other, a devastating revelation will test their relationship and the boundaries of love.

Performances are August 26-28, 2022 at The Flight Theater at The Complex in Hollywood

2476 Santa Monica Boulevard.

TIckets on sale soon.

Photo courtesy of Michael Mizerany