Cast Announced For 1776 at The Ahmanson Theatre

Performances run April 11 through May 7, 2023.

Mar. 17, 2023  
The tour cast has been announced for American Repertory Theater/Roundabout Theatre Company's new production of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, "1776." The national tour of "1776" will make limited engagement stops at major cities across North America including its premiere in Los Angeles at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre April 11 through May 7, 2023 with an opening night scheduled for April 12, 2023. Tickets are now available to the public. This production was developed and premiered by the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University before playing on Broadway with Roundabout Theatre Company at the American Airlines Theater.

The "1776" company includes Shelby Acosta as Sec. Charles Thomson, Gisela Adisa as John Adams, Nancy Anderson as Thomas Jefferson, Tiffani Barbour as Andrew McNair, Dawn Cantwell as Col. Thomas McKean, Julie Cardia as Stephen Hopkins, Amanda Dayhoff as a Standby, Sara Gallo as a Standby, Joanna Glushak as John Dickinson, Anissa Marie Griego as Roger Sherman, Kassandra Haddock as Edward Rutledge, Shawna Hamic as Richard Henry Lee, Lisa Karlin as a Standby, Connor Lyon as Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall, Liz Mikel as Benjamin Franklin, Nykila Norman as Caesar Rodney, Oneika Phillips as John Hancock, Lulu Picart as Samuel Chase, Kayla Saunders as a Standby, Ariella Serur as Judge James Wilson, Brooke Simpson as the Courier, Sav Souza as Dr. Josiah Bartlett, Lillie Eliza Thomas as a Standby, Tieisha Thomas as Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon, Zuri Washington as Robert Livingston, Gwynne Wood as George Read, and Candice Marie Woods as Joseph Hewes.

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical "1776" has catapulted to blazing new life in a thrillingly new production, and New York Magazine/Vulture says, "it's an absolute blast." Suddenly, the songs, humor, and passion of this musical masterpiece soar as never before. A glorious multiracial cast of female, transgender, and nonbinary actors portrays the fiery founders of this country, putting history in the hands of the humans who were left out the first time around-and the result is an epic show of passion, debate, and roof-raising musical fireworks. Experience "a '1776' worth celebrating." (Variety) "It pulsates with energy and snaps with attitude."

"1776" features music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone. It is based on a concept by Sherman Edwards. Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus ("Jagged Little Pill," "Waitress," "Pippin") and MTV Music Video Award-winning choreographer Jeffrey L. Page (Beyoncé's "Run the World (Girls)" video, "Memphis" in Tokyo; "Violet" starring Sutton Foster at Roundabout Theatre Company) direct the production.

The "1776" design team includes Tony Award-winning Scenic Designer Scott Pask ("Waitress," "Finding Neverland," "Pippin"); Tony Award-nominated Costume Designer Emilio Sosa ("The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess"); Lighting Designer Jennifer Schriever ("In the Body of the World" at A.R.T./New York City Center; "Fingersmith" at A.R.T.); Tony Award-nominated Sound Designer Jonathan Deans ("Jagged Little Pill," "Waitress," "Finding Neverland" at A.R.T./Broadway; "Pippin" on Broadway) and Drama Desk Award-nominated Projection Designer David Bengali ("We Live in Cairo" at A.R.T., Associate Designer of "Witness Uganda" at A.R.T./"Invisible Thread" at Second Stage).

The "1776" music team is comprised of Music Supervisor/Music Director Ryan Cantwell ("Pippin"); Original Music Supervisor David Chase ("Finding Neverland"); Tony Award nominated Orchestrator John Clancy ("Fun Home;" "Mean Girls"); Vocal Designer AnnMarie Milazzo ("Finding Neverland"). Casting is by Stewart/Whitley. The Associate Director is Brisa Arelis Muñoz and the Associate Choreographer is Courtney Ross.

The "1776" tour stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager Genevieve Kersh with Stage Manager Chris Zaccardi and Assistant Stage Manager Sage Lumsden. The company management team is led by Company Manager Katie Cortez with Safety Assistant Company Manager Ryan Buchholz.




