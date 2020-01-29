Cast And Creative Team Announced For 3-D Theatricals' Production Of KINKY BOOTS

3-D Theatricals continues its 2019-2020 season with Kinky Boots, winner of six 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production, which will be directed by Tony Award nominee John Tartaglia (Broadway's Avenue Q and Shrek The Musical) and choreographed by Linda Love Simmons (3-D Theatricals' Once The Musical) with musical direction and conducting by Benet Braun (La Mirada Theatre's Grumpy Old Men: The Musical). Kinky Boots will play February 14-March 1 at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos, CA). Opening night is Saturday, February 15.

Kinky Boots features a book by four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Torch Song Trilogy, La Cage aux Folles), and music and lyrics by Tony Award and two-time Grammy Award winner Cyndi Lauper , based on the Miramax motion picture Kinky Boots, written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth . The original Broadway production was directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell . Musical arrangements and orchestrations are by Stephen Oremus.

Todrick Hall , who had been originally announced to play the role of Lola in the 3-D Theatricals production, has had to withdraw due to a scheduling conflict. A statement from Todrick Hall is available at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJHYjuqUF0k

This big-hearted musical tells the tale of Charlie Price, who is struggling to save his family factory from closure, and Lola the entertainer who tries to help him with wild ideas. The unlikely pair create a snazzy line of stilettos that lights the world on fire, and in the course of it all both learn valuable lessons about compassion and accepting each other's differences.

3-D Theatricals' production will feature the Broadway set design by David Rockwell and costume design by Gregg Barnes , with lighting design by Jean Yves Tessier, and sound design by Jack Hayback.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You