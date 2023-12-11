Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Casa Romantica Reveals Adjustment to Upcoming Winter Calendar

Several events, including the annual performance of The Nutcracker, have been canceled, rescheduled, or will be moved off-site.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

Casa Romantica Reveals Adjustment to Upcoming Winter Calendar

San Clemente’s premiere cultural destination, Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, has adjusted its events calendar for the upcoming winter season following the continued closure of its Main Salon. Several events, including the annual performance of The Nutcracker, have been canceled, rescheduled, or will be moved off-site. Please visit Click Here for a full and updated lineup of events.

“Construction on the hill and back terrace started in August, and is proceeding on schedule. With the upcoming rainy season, the city has advised Casa Romantica to take extra precautions, which is why the Main Salon will remain closed through December,” shared Kylie Travis, Executive Director, Operations and Programming. “We are looking forward to welcoming guests back into the Main Salon and sharing its beauty with the community soon. We have a lot of incredible events and activities offered all across the estate, including our art gallery, that we look forward to sharing with everyone.”

Casa Nutcracker, scheduled for December 7th and 8th, is canceled due to the continued closure of the Main Salon. Those looking to celebrate the holidays can still enjoy Casa Romantica’s upcoming festive event, Christmas Nights @ the Casa, which runs from December 15th through December 21st. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.casaromantica.org/events/christmas-at-the-casa/.

Looking ahead to 2024, Casa Romantica will continue to enrich the community with engaging and educational events by offering several newly created activities held throughout the property, including art talks and gardening workshops for a variety of ages. In addition, the cultural center is planning to host several highly anticipated events off-site which would traditionally take place in the Main Salon. In 2023, Casa Romantica held over 100 unique cultural activities, and the historic site looks forward to exploring and creating new cultural events throughout the new year. More events and details will be announced soon.

Casa Romantica remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving and promoting Casa Romantica's rich heritage, arts, and education programs. To donate, learn more, or get involved, please visit CasaRomantica.org and follow on social media at @CasaRomanticaSC. Due to ongoing work by the City of San Clemente, please be advised that there is limited parking available. Valet will be offered at select events.


 


