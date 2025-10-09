Casa Romantica Celebrates Fall With New Edible Garden And Seasonal Programming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens invites the community to celebrate the fall season with the debut of its new Edible Garden and a lineup of concerts, workshops, and family programs highlighting the creative and natural beauty of Southern California’s coast.

Underwritten by longtime supporters Eddie and Maggie Chang, the new Edible Garden will serve as a living classroom and gathering space for visitors of all ages. The garden features raised beds, citrus and olive trees, and vertical planters, offering an introduction to sustainable gardening practices.

Educational signage, an ADA-compliant viewing area, and a new dining space will support future garden-to-table events and hands-on workshops for children and adults alike.

“Casa Romantica’s new Edible Garden transforms the way we connect with nature and one another,” said Kylie Travis, Executive Director of Casa Romantica. “It’s a space where children can discover the magic of planting a seed, adults can learn sustainable gardening techniques, and visitors can simply pause to enjoy the beauty of fresh herbs and flowers overlooking the sea.”

The fall calendar features a full slate of performances and community events, including:

– Coffee Concerts with High Tide Coffee on October 17 and November 21, pairing live music with ocean views.

– Kids Fall Fairy Garden Craft on October 18 and Ask a Master Gardener on October 19.

– Spooky Symphonies with the Orchestra Collective of Orange County on October 23.

– Journeys to the Past, a storytelling event celebrating Native American culture on November 1.

– Fall Harvest Festival, a free day of seasonal crafts and family activities on November 2.

– Lao Tizer Quartet featuring American Idol’s Elliott Yamin on November 6 and Cowboy Night on November 7.

– Succulent Pumpkin Workshop on November 12 and Casa Book Club on November 19.

Casa Romantica’s autumn programming continues the center’s mission to foster creativity, community, and cultural enrichment through arts, history, and horticulture.

