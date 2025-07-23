Camille Schenkkan Joins Ebell of LA as Chief Operating Officer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ebell of Los Angeles, a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring women and fostering community through arts, culture and education, has named LA arts leader Camille Schenkkan to its executive leadership team as Chief Operating Officer. In addition, Dr. Stacy Brightman’s title has been updated from Executive Director to Chief Executive Officer.

“The Ebell has vastly expanded its arts and cultural programming over the last few years, becoming a hub of thought-provoking conversations, thrilling performances and enlightening workshops for Angelenos, all while staying true to its legacy of spotlighting women-centered stories,” said Randi Jones, president of the Board of Directors. “Camille’s broad experience in organizational development, community engagement, and arts education within the Los Angeles arts scene, combined with her deep passion for our mission, will help strengthen our infrastructure and expand our reach as we navigate the next chapter of growth. Her strategic mindset and collaborative leadership style make her an ideal partner to build upon the strong foundation of leadership that Stacy Brightman has already established in innovating our programs. Together, they will help realize our vision for the future.”

“I'm honored to be joining this historic organization that uplifts women's creativity and scholarship,” said Schenkkan about her new post. “I was drawn to both The Ebell's incredible legacy as an organization powered by women that spotlights the voices of our community, and to the promise of its next chapter under the visionary leadership of CEO Dr. Stacy Brightman and president Randi Jones. With its passionate staff, committed board and extraordinary members, this is an organization with a powerful sense of purpose and a mission that feels more vital than ever before.”

Schenkkan started in the new position on July 9, and will be working full-time at the campus on Wilshire Boulevard.

About Camille Schenkkan

Camille Schenkkan brings more than 20 years of cultural management experience in Los Angeles to The Ebell of Los Angeles. Her expertise in venue operations, workforce development, artistic producing, educational programming and arts advocacy align exceptionally well with The Ebell’s multifaceted mission and its goals for organizational growth and community impact. She was most recently the Deputy Managing Director for Center Theatre Group (CTG), LA’s leading nonprofit theater company, where her portfolio included leadership of education and community partnerships, operations and facilities oversight, learning and development, and civic relationships. Before moving into that position, she designed and led workforce development programming at CTG. She spent 14 years in leadership for Circle X Theatre Co. and continues to serve as a board member.

She is Adjunct Faculty at California State University LA, where she teaches arts management, theatre management & producing, and is designing a new arts management certificate program launching in late summer 2025. Schenkkan has also been a lecturer for Goucher College’s Master of Arts Administration program, sat on the Advisory Board for Emerging Arts Leaders/Los Angeles and the Program Committee for the California State Summer School for the Arts, acted as an issue expert for the Kennedy Center Alliance for Arts Education Network, and co-chaired the National Emerging Leader Council for Americans for the Arts. She holds a Masters in Arts Management from Claremont Graduate University and a dual BA in Theatre/English from Scripps College. She is the author of two books: Navigating a Career in Technical Entertainment (with Jessica Champagne Hansen, 2022) and Navigating a Career in Performance (with Hansen and Vanessa Mizzone Pellegrini, 2025), both published by Routledge/Focal Press.