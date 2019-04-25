CLEMENTINE An Examination Of Motherhood To Run At Hollywood Fringe 2019

CLEMENTINE is a one woman show written & performed by April Wish and directed & developed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. Coming off of a sold out preview at Whitefire Theatre's SOLOFEST 2019, the largest solo theatre festival on the West Coast, CLEMENTINE has been called "touching, unique, riveting and very, very important" by NoHo Arts and the Tolucan Times proclaimed that it is "a moving, dynamic examination of motherhood [...] full of emotion and power..."

CLEMENTINE celebrates the exhilaration of motherhood, balancing poetic passages with humorous detours into the modern realities of raising small children. April Wish moves forward and backward through time, exploring the pressures and the promises of parenthood.

Unapologetically feminist and powerfully tender, CLEMENTINE studies a matriarchal family's traditions, exploring the connection between generations through Wish's lens as both a mother and a daughter. The show follows her journey as she looks for the bits and pieces of herself she left behind when she stepped into her role as Mother - buried under mountains of toys and traditions.

In this dynamic and often hilarious piece, April Wish has crafted a love letter to her daughter, Clementine, as well as to the little girl she used to be herself.

April Wish (Performer & Writer) has starred in and produced dozens of short and feature length films. Returning to the stage after taking time away to raise her children, April Wish (also known as April Wade), has spent a lifetime creating. From hundreds of stage performances to being a pioneer in interactive narrative live streaming, she has been an actor, writer and producer both on stage and screen. Having spent two decades working to support and uplift female voices, she is excited to be amplifying her own story in CLEMENTINE.

Jessica Lynn Johnson (Director & Developer) is a published playwright, recipient of BEST NATIONALSOLO ARTIST AWARD, Board Member of the LA Women's Theatre Festival, Director for Whitefire Theatre's SOLOFEST, and Founder & CEO of Soaring Solo LLC. Jessica works as a full time Director & Developer of solo theatre having aided in the development of over 75 solo shows (and still going strong)! As a performer, Jessica has "edu-tained" international audiences touring her own 25 character one person shows ZE and OBLIVIOUS TO EVERYONEfor over 13 years. Over the years, Jessica's projects have taken home awards such as TOP OF FRINGE, HFFENCORE PRODUCER AWARDS, TVOLUTION BESTSOLO PERFORMANCE, LARRY CORNWALL AWARDFOR MUSICAL EXCELLENCE & several other accolades! Jessica was most recently nominated Female Director of Distinction in Theatre by Girl Trip LLC at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival. She is honored to be a Guide on this incredible solo journey you are about to see! www.JessicaLynnJohnson.com.

CLEMENTINE will be playing June 7th, 15th and 22nd at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. You can visit www.AprilWish.com or follow the show on social media at https://www.facebook.com/AprilWishOfficial to obtain tickets before they sell out.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You