CAP UCLA Presents Gustavo Santaolalla, March 17

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Oscar-winning musician, film composer and producer Gustavo Santaolalla as part of the Desandando el Camino tour on Thursday, March 17 at 8 p.m. in Royce Hall. Tickets starting at $39 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the Royce Hall box office.



Accompanied by his band, SantaBanda (Barbarita Palacios, Javier Casalla, Nicolás Rainone, Pablo Gonzalez and Andres Beeuwsaert), Santaolalla will perform music from throughout his career. His style mixes genres ranging from traditional music of Argentina, tango to minimalism, electronica and progressive rock. The evening will feature work from some of Santaolalla's solo albums, contributions to movies, as well as music he composed for The Last of Us, recently voted one of the best video games in history. Santaolalla also composed the music for Finch (starring Tom Hanks). This event is an intimate survey of a towering artist.



A gifted multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer and composer, Santaolalla is recognized as one of the most highly acclaimed and prolific contemporary Argentine musicians in the world, distinguished for his work composing film scores, which combine South American Andean folk influences with his rock guitar roots to create sparse yet emotive compositions. The winner of two Oscars for Best Original Score for Brokeback Mountain and Babel, he has also written music for Alejandro González Iñárritu's Amores Perros and 21 Grams; Walter Salles' Motorcycle Diaries and On the Road; HBO's Deadwood; and Netflix's Narcos Mexico. Santaolalla has produced more than 100 albums by some of Latin America's most popular and relevant alternative musicians including Café Tacuba, Julieta Venegas, Molotov, Juana Molina and Juanes, and has received two Grammy and 18 Latin Grammy Awards.





CAP UCLA presents

Gustavo Santaolalla: Desandando el Camino

Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Royce Hall, UCLA

10745 Dickson Court, Los Angeles, CA 90095

Tickets start at $39.