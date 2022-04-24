CAMP GINGER Starts June 5 At Actors Company Little Theatre

Actors Company (The Little Theatre) will soon present Camp Ginger: An Original Musical, An Official Hollywood Fringe Festival Selection. The show features a book by Steve Trzaska. Music and lyrics/Musical director/Accompanist: Noel Katz. Directed by Joy Mamey. Performed and produced by Steve Trzaska.

In this original musical, Steve Trzaska plays a variety of characters. He's a redhead, and Camp Ginger is a metaphor, with redheaded campers and counselors standing for the characters he meets on his semi-autobiographical journey. Substantive themes covered include navigating puberty, bullying, faith, sexual abuse, and coming to terms with one's sexuality (Steve's gay). The show's musical score and comedic tone make the material accessible without being preachy.

In addition to performing, Steve Trzaska produces and has written the book for this musical. Steve is a theatre, film, television, and commercial actor. While in NYC, he originated a role in a new musical Off-Broadway, worked on several regional contracts, and at Metropolitan Opera. Steve's Los Angeles credits include shows such as: The Goldbergs, The Middle, GLEE, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Perry Mason, Marvel's Inhumans, The Amityville Murders, and many more.

Noel Katz is composer, lyricist, musical director and accompanist. Noel has written twenty musicals that have been produced including Murder at the Savoy, which has had five different British productions; Spilt Milk, and Such Good Friends, which won five awards, including Talking Broadway's Best Musical Citation at the New York Musical Theatre Festival.

Joy Mamey directs. Joy is a director, comedian, writer and improv comedy teacher. Other directorial credits include Securing My Insecurities for Hollywood Fringe Festival 2021, Going Out Again with Outside In Theatre, and Welcome To Hell! With Andi Kryst. A a performer, she has appeared with Capitol Comedy, at Flappers, The Comedy Store, ComedySportz LA, Impro Studio Theatre, the Hollywood Improv, Comedy Central Stage and more.

Covid-19 safety protocols in effect on performance dates will be observed. AS of this writing, that means vaccination (card or digital record with I.D. or negative Covid test.

Is Camp Ginger like the summer camp you went to when you were young? Not exactly. You'll find that Camp Ginger is more fun.

WHEN: Previews Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Regular performances Thursday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 11 at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, June 12 at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m.

ADMISSION: $12.

RESERVATIONS: http://hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6383

ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: one hour.

CONSUMER ADVISORY: Age 13 to Adult.