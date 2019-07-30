Broadway Direct Announces Ticketing Partnership With the Hollywood Pantages

Broadway Direct has announced a ticketing partnership with the iconic Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

The partnership will start with the national tour of Disney's Frozen, which will play in Los Angeles from December 4, 2019 - February 2, 2020. Tickets are on sale now here.

Both Broadway Direct and the Hollywood Pantages are operated by The Nederlander Organization, so buyers are sure to get the best seats at the best prices, direct from the box office.

This marks the first time Broadway lovers across the country can buy tickets to a show outside of New York City from Broadway Direct.

Frozen plays the Pantages December 4, 2019 - February 2, 2020.

This is the timeless tale of two sisters, pulled apart by a mysterious secret. Both are searching for love. They just don't know how to find it.

The show's expanded score features twice as many songs as the original film, all written by the husband-and-wife composing team of Kirsten Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You