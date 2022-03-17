Brittany Curran And Dileep Rao To Lead Readings Of 45 BENNINGTON In Los Angeles

BESPOKE PLAYS - a bicoastal industry reading series - announced today that Brittany Curran (The Magicians) will be joined by DILEEP RAO (Inception, Avatar), DANIEL MILLS, CAROLINE MORAHAN, MARIE SEMLA, and STEPHANIE SHEH in the first public presentations of 45 BENNINGTON by Ryan McCurdy (Whiterock Cliff, The Currents) on March 26th and 27th at 7p at The Pico, Los Angeles.

Directed by Alan Smyth, the play is a comedy about the illusions of religion, real estate, and stage magic. Meg has just won the house of her dreams in a church sweepstakes, but nothing is for free - and she'll not get a moment of peace if Vegas Strip magician King Aramad and a parade of unwelcome guests have anything to do with it. Someone is going to pay and someone has to die, but it's all for charity.

Masks and proof of vaccination will be required. Seating is very limited and can be reserved at https://bit.ly/45BenningtonLA. Virtual tickets to stream the reading On Demand after the fact are also available if you are not able to attend in person. Literary managers, artistic directors, and commercial producers are especially encouraged to join us for this production-ready piece.

This is the fourth in-person reading from BESPOKE PLAYS since their return from COVID-19. The company is a bicoastal industry reading series (ELLIE PYLE, Exec. Director, CHRISTINE BOYLAN, Artistic Director) seeking to create opportunities for exchange between Los Angeles and NYC for writers with diverse stories and worldviews. They use staged readings customized to the goals of the writer and readiness of the play with a direct intention of getting new plays published and programmed.

For more information visit: http://www.thepico.com/