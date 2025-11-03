 tracker
Blood, Sweat & Tears With Jason Scheff is Coming to Cerritos Center For The Performing Arts

BS&T's legendary performances range from Woodstock 1969 to the first band to tour behind the former Iron Curtain, to Woodstock 2019.

Blood, Sweat & Tears With Jason Scheff is Coming to Cerritos Center For The Performing Arts Image
Blood, Sweat & Tears will perform live in concert with special guest Jason Scheff on Friday, December 12, 2025, at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the concert begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $47.90 and are available for purchase online.

Grammy-Award winning Blood, Sweat & Tears is the first band to use a horn section fused with rock, jazz and blues. BS&T's legendary performances range from Woodstock 1969 to the first band to tour behind the former Iron Curtain, to Woodstock 2019.

BS&T is joined by Jason Scheff, longtime singer of the legendary band Chicago, and the show will include BS&T hits, such as "You've Made Me So Very Happy," "And When I Die, "Spinning Wheel", along with Chicago hits - "Saturday In the Park", "25 or 6 To 4" and "Feelin' Stronger Every Day".




