Blake Boyd Leads CASH COLLECTORS Premiering At The 25th Beverly Hills Film Festival

Actor Blake Boyd's comedy skills are on display in Dominique Milano's CASH COLLECTORS, set to make its World Premiere at the 25th Beverly Hills Film Festival, April 1st at 3:45 PM.

The film is directed by Milano, written by Milano and Mark G. Chapman, produced by Chapman, Boyd, Todd Causley and Michael Madsen. Along with Boyd, the film also stars Madsen, Angie Everhart, Costas Mandylor, Leslie Zemeckis and David Lipper.

The film takes place in 2026. The world is in chaos. Banks and retail stores are under attack. Looting, robbery, and loan fraud are rampant. To restore law and order, the private sector created a team of enforcers: "CASH COLLECTORS" Under the direction of Arizona Pinnacle Bank, Cash Collectors have authority to recover stolen property by any means necessary. Channel 3 Los Angeles acquired the rights from Pinnacle Bank to broadcast live collections for a Global TV Show ...

Boyd plays Sam White, an ambitious television executive in constant creative overdrive. "Better content for less money" is Sam's creed. His lust for money is camouflaged by his charm and inconsistent moral compass. Don't ever tell Sam, "No." You will most definitely regret it.

Blake Boyd enjoys a diverse and rewarding career in film, television and theatre. Equally adept at comedic and dramatic roles, he has appeared in over 80 productions, from shooting on location in the jungles of The Philippines to the sound stages of Hollywood, and playing lead roles on the New York stage.

His breakthrough role came starring opposite Sinbad in Walt Disney Pictures' FIRST KID showcasing his deft timing as by-the-book Secret Service Agent Dash. He followed with Disney's ROCKETMAN and then starred in HONEYMOON and SPACE MARINES. He worked with FIRST KID director David Mickey Evans on BEETHOVEN'S THIRD and he has appeared in THE CABLE GUY, DARK PLANET, "as well as in Roger Corman's features RAIDERS OF THE SUN and DUNE WARRIORS.

Most recently, he played a Texas lawyer opposite country singing star Rob Mayes in director Marla Sokoloff's SWEET ON YOU written by Haylie Duff and Marla Sokoloff for UpTV. Blake also plays the lead in Dominique Milano's CASH COLLECTORS a film about the nefarious world of reality TV, which is making its world premiere at the world famous Mann's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on April 1st.

Other recent films include LOST GIRLS: ANGIE'S STORY, OUT OF TIME and the acclaimed TOTO written and produced by Donald Martin, shot in Manila, and winner of the Audience Choice Award for Best Film at the 39th Asian American International Film Festival in New York as well as Best Foreign Film at the 16th Los Angeles Comedy Film Festival.

For television, Blake recently completed a recurring role on the classic daytime drama GENERAL HOSPITAL. Prior guest appearances on major shows include SHAMELESS, KAMEN RIDER, MIRACLES, THE AGENCY, ER, VIP, as well as recurring roles on Netflix's MESSIAH and PENSACOLA.

Boyd is repped by agent Eddie Culbertson of The Culbertson Group and managed by Valerie McCaffrey of McCaffrey Talent Management.

CASH COLLECTORS will screen on Tuesday, April 1st, at 3:45PM at Ovation Hollywood's Chinese 6. Tickets can be purchased at https://beverlyhillsfilmfestival.com/2025-official-selection-tue/#block5.

