Billboard Chart Topping Singer-Songwriter-Actor Debuts At Alvas Showroom

Celebrating the success of his debut LP - The Story Begins, Billboard Chart Topping Singer-Songwriter-Actor Phillip Brandon is thrilled to be making his Alvas Showroom debut! Saturday - February 15, 2020 - 8pm

Soulful Cabaret, both a band & experience, has a collective synergy that pulls on the roots of their respective countries of origin (Cuba, Spain, and the Ukraine & US). It's an electric night of soul stirring music, heartfelt stories & hilarious pater.

Phillip is a Los Angeles native and Venice High / Morehouse College (Atlanta, GA) graduate. In addition to being a long time member of the multi platinum rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra, he has also had the opportunity to stretch his full artistic prowess by being the bass soloist with the LA Philharmonic in their centenarian presentation of Leonard Bernstein's, 'Mass' (conducted by Gustavo Dudamel), as well as being featured in other artistic works, including the Broadway National Tour of Oprah Winfrey's, 'The Color Purple'. You may have also heard Phillip's voice on the title song for the Academy Award Winning film, 'Get Out,' or sharing the stage with legends such as The Manhattan Transfer, The Delfonics & Take 6!

TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE!





