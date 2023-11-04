Betty Bryant To Celebrate 94th Birthday At Catalina Jazz Club

Singer-pianist Betty Bryant, a Kansas City legend, will celebrate her 94th birthday with a special Birthday Bash brunch show at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 12:30 PM. She will be accompanied by the Robert Kyle Quartet and will also preview her brand-new CD, “Lot of Livin’,” which will be available at the club, prior to an official release in January.



Dubbed “Cool Miss B,” she was a protégé of the great Jay McShann and has been delighting audiences for nearly eight decades. She has based herself in Los Angeles since 1955 and has toured internationally from Panama and Brazil to the Middle East and Japan.



In 1987, “Betty Bryant Day” was declared in Kansas City and she was awarded the key to the city. A famous vintage photograph of Betty with Jay McShann hangs in the lobby of the American Jazz Museum.



The Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood. The phone for reservations and information is 323-466-2210.