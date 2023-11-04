Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Betty Bryant To Celebrate 94th Birthday At Catalina Jazz Club

The brunch performance will take place on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 12:30 PM.

By: Nov. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour
Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Photo 4 Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Fund

Betty Bryant To Celebrate 94th Birthday At Catalina Jazz Club

Singer-pianist Betty Bryant, a Kansas City legend, will celebrate her 94th birthday with a special Birthday Bash brunch show at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 12:30 PM. She will be accompanied by the Robert Kyle Quartet and will also preview her brand-new CD, “Lot of Livin’,” which will be available at the club, prior to an official release in January.

Dubbed “Cool Miss B,” she was a protégé of the great Jay McShann and has been delighting audiences for nearly eight decades. She has based herself in Los Angeles since 1955 and has toured internationally from Panama and Brazil to the Middle East and Japan.

In 1987, “Betty Bryant Day” was declared in Kansas City and she was awarded the key to the city. A famous vintage photograph of Betty with Jay McShann hangs in the lobby of the American Jazz Museum.

The Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood. The phone for reservations and information is 323-466-2210.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
OUTRAGE By Allen Barton Extends at Beverly Hills Playhouse Photo
OUTRAGE By Allen Barton Extends at Beverly Hills Playhouse

OUTRAGE, a world premiere play by Allen Barton, has been extended at Crimson Square Theatre Company through  November 19, 2023. Performances are Friday & Saturday 8PM and Sunday 7PM.

2
Interview: FREIGHT: THE FIVE INCARNATIONS OF ABEL GREENs Not A Heavy Load for J. Alphonse Photo
Interview: FREIGHT: THE FIVE INCARNATIONS OF ABEL GREEN's Not A Heavy Load for J. Alphonse Nicholson

The West Coast premiere of Howard L. Craft’s Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Green begins November 12, 2023, at the Fountain Theatre. Joseph Megel directs this one-man outing starring J. Alphonse Nicholson. J. Alphonse made some time out of his rehearsals to answer a few of my queries.

3
Gregory Nabours and (MOSTLY)MUSICALS to Kick Off Holiday Season at The Federal Photo
Gregory Nabours and (MOSTLY)MUSICALS to Kick Off Holiday Season at The Federal

Get ready to kick off the holiday season with (mostly)musicals in an unforgettable night of music and merriment on Tuesday November 21, 2023 at 7:30pm at the fabulous Upstairs at the Federal.

4
TO JONI MITCHELL ON HER 80TH BIRTHDAY: A LOVING TRIBUTE to Play Catalina Jazz Club Next We Photo
TO JONI MITCHELL ON HER 80TH BIRTHDAY: A LOVING TRIBUTE to Play Catalina Jazz Club Next Week

Chris Isaacson Presents and Catalina Jazz Club have announced To Joni Mitchell on Her 80th Birthday, a special tribute concert, on Tuesday, November 7, at 8:30pm at Catalina. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the lifesaving services of MusiCares and Meals on Wheels of Long Beach. Get all the details here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera Video
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera
Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines' Video
Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines'
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Nervous Unicorns in Los Angeles Nervous Unicorns
The Cats Crawl (10/13-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
Medea Unleashed in Los Angeles Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in Los Angeles Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Pantages Theatre (7/09-7/28)
Up and Down the Rabbit Hole – A BFF 2023 Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre WORLD PREMIERE in Los Angeles Up and Down the Rabbit Hole – A BFF 2023 Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre WORLD PREMIERE
Santa Monica Playhouse - The Other Space (11/13-11/13)
The Pasadena Playhouse Holiday Spectacular in Los Angeles The Pasadena Playhouse Holiday Spectacular
Pasadena Playhouse (12/07-12/23)
Melissa Errico Sings Sondheim in Los Angeles Melissa Errico Sings Sondheim
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (11/08-11/09)CAST
Company in Los Angeles Company
Pantages Theatre (7/30-8/18)
Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles Catalina Jazz Club
Catalina Jazz Club (1/12-11/05)
The Wiz in Los Angeles The Wiz
Pantages Theatre (2/13-3/03)
An Evening with Amy Sedaris in Los Angeles An Evening with Amy Sedaris
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (11/11-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You