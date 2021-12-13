Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Berlin-Based Dancer/Choreographer Shade Théret Brings THROWAWAY LINE To Odyssey Theatre

pixeltracker

Théret previously performed the world premiere of maybe as part of the Odyssey's 2019 series.

Dec. 13, 2021  

Berlin-Based Dancer/Choreographer Shade Théret Brings THROWAWAY LINE To Odyssey Theatre

Berlin-based dancer and choreographer Shade Théret returns to the Odyssey Theatre's Dance at the Odyssey series for a single performance of her newest work, Throwaway Line.

Contemplating the relationship between movement and the everyday tactile musts we incorporate into our lives, Théret explores movement through literal mimicry, figurative gestures, and abstract and impulsive indications. Improvisational and scored methods of working are used to play with our notions of truth, time and the in between.

Théret previously performed the world premiere of maybe as part of the Odyssey's 2019 series.

Théret has presented her choreographic work at Galerie Weisser Elefante, Berlin; 3hd Festival, Berlin; Pollution #4, Berlin; FUTURA Gallery Prague, Czech Republic; and at Cell Project Space, London, among others.

Music and technical direction for Throwaway Line is by Alexander Iezzi, who collects and repurposes materials, sounds and music as a mechanism to poke holes into typical ways that psychology, identity and politics may be perceived. Originally from Tuscon, AZ but now based in Rotterdam and Berlin, Iezzi has performed or exhibited - whether solo or with collaborators such as composer Billy Bultheel or Omsk Social Club - at CTM Festival, Berlin; MoMA, New York; the Kunstinstituut Melly, Rotterdam; Galerija Močvara, Zagreb; and Galleri Syster, Luleå, Sweden, as well as outside of institutions, allowing free-range conditions for the work to wander.

Throwaway Line is presented with support from the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany.

One performance of Throwaway Line takes place on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at 8 p.m.. The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025. Tickets range from $15 to $20. A Q and A with the artists will follow the performance. Proof of vaccination is required for admission, and masks must be worn throughout the performance. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (310) 477-2055 ext. 2 or go to www.OdysseyTheatre.com.


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hadestown Transforming Mug
Hadestown Transforming Mug
Courtney Reed: Slay All Day Tee
Courtney Reed: Slay All Day Tee
Pretty Woman Magnet
Pretty Woman Magnet

More Hot Stories For You

  • Rising Classical Stars Lift The Bar At National Competition
  • Brett Bailey's SAMSON is One of 6 Winners of the World Music Theatre NOW! Competition
  • EIGHTIES TRIBUTE SHOW Comes to The Drama Factory This Month
  • Inaugural Cape Town Music Festival Set to Open Next Week