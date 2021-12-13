Berlin-Based Dancer/Choreographer Shade Théret Brings THROWAWAY LINE To Odyssey Theatre

Berlin-based dancer and choreographer Shade Théret returns to the Odyssey Theatre's Dance at the Odyssey series for a single performance of her newest work, Throwaway Line.



Contemplating the relationship between movement and the everyday tactile musts we incorporate into our lives, Théret explores movement through literal mimicry, figurative gestures, and abstract and impulsive indications. Improvisational and scored methods of working are used to play with our notions of truth, time and the in between.



Théret previously performed the world premiere of maybe as part of the Odyssey's 2019 series.



Théret has presented her choreographic work at Galerie Weisser Elefante, Berlin; 3hd Festival, Berlin; Pollution #4, Berlin; FUTURA Gallery Prague, Czech Republic; and at Cell Project Space, London, among others.



Music and technical direction for Throwaway Line is by Alexander Iezzi, who collects and repurposes materials, sounds and music as a mechanism to poke holes into typical ways that psychology, identity and politics may be perceived. Originally from Tuscon, AZ but now based in Rotterdam and Berlin, Iezzi has performed or exhibited - whether solo or with collaborators such as composer Billy Bultheel or Omsk Social Club - at CTM Festival, Berlin; MoMA, New York; the Kunstinstituut Melly, Rotterdam; Galerija Močvara, Zagreb; and Galleri Syster, Luleå, Sweden, as well as outside of institutions, allowing free-range conditions for the work to wander.



Throwaway Line is presented with support from the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany.



One performance of Throwaway Line takes place on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at 8 p.m.. The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025. Tickets range from $15 to $20. A Q and A with the artists will follow the performance. Proof of vaccination is required for admission, and masks must be worn throughout the performance. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (310) 477-2055 ext. 2 or go to www.OdysseyTheatre.com.