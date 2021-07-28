Behzod Abduraimov Replaces Isata Kanneh-Mason In LA Phil Concert At The Hollywood Bowl

Due to visa issues, pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason is unfortunately unable to travel from London to perform with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, August 5, 2021.

Replacing Ms. Kanneh-Mason on the program is pianist Behzod Abduraimov who will perform Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 1. Former Dudamel Fellow Gemma New leads the orchestra in her Bowl debut. The rest of the program remains unchanged.

Abduraimov made his LA Phil and Hollywood Bowl debuts in 2014 and went on to perform with the LA Phil at Walt Disney Concert Hall later that year. He has performed with other renowned orchestras worldwide, including the Philharmonia Orchestra, Deutsches Symphonie-Orchestra Berlin, San Francisco Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, Orchestre de Paris and Concertgebouworkest.

Complete program:

Sarah Gibson warp and weft

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major, Op. 15

R. SCHUMANN Symphony No. 3, "Rhenish"

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2021 summer season are available online at hollywoodbowl.com or via phone at 323 850 2000.