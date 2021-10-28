Barnsdall Art Park Foundation Announces The Barnsdall Olive Wood Workshop Exhibition and Online Auction

The Barnsdall Art Park Foundation announces the Barnsdall Olive Wood Workshop Exhibition and Auction, which will be on view from November 13 to December 4, 2021 at the contemporary art gallery, Luis De Jesus Los Angeles (1110 Mateo Street, Los Angeles).

This creative fundraising initiative will support the goal to plant 40 new olive trees at Barnsdall Art Park and maintain the health and overall condition of the site's 463 existing olive trees. The group exhibition will feature original "Barnsdall Olive Wood" objects created by 22 renowned LA artists, designers, architects, and landscape architects nominated by the Barnsdall Art Park Foundation's Barnsdall Olive Wood Workshop Committee and selected by the Barnsdall Foundation's Board of Directors.

Earlier this year, the Barnsdall Art Park Foundation partnered with the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks and the Los Angeles Parks Foundation to revitalize Barnsdall Art Park's historic 130-year-old Olive Grove, which was established in the 1890s. The Barnsdall Art Park Foundation contributed $25,000 to the Los Angeles Parks Foundation's Adopt-a-Park program, and that grant funded the horticultural survey and forensic analysis of the Olive Grove, the repair and improvement of its irrigation system, the careful pruning of 400 olive trees, the removal of 20 existing olive tree stumps, and the development of a comprehensive strategy for planting additional olive trees at the park.

The Barnsdall Olive Wood Workshop was established by the Barnsdall Art Park Foundation to transform pruned and saved olive wood limbs from the trees in Barnsdall Art Park into creative new objects. From November 13 to December 4, those extraordinary items will be on exhibit at Luis De Jesus Los Angeles.

Beginning November 13, the public may view the group exhibition during the gallery's normal business hours. (Tuesday - Friday: 11 am - 6 pm and Saturday 10 am - 6 pm.) A public opening reception will be held at Luis De Jesus Los Angeles on November 13 from 3 to 7 pm.

The exhibited olive wood objects will also be sold via an online fundraising auction. The net profit from each acquired piece will be divided between the creator of that item and the Barnsdall Olive Grove Fund. The individuals who provide the winning bids for the one of a kind olive wood creations will become members of the Barnsdall Olive Wood Workshop Collectors Circle, which will include a special preview of the objects made for the future editions of this annual group exhibition and auction.

The Barnsdall Art Park Foundation is honored and grateful that the following 22 talented individuals and organizations have dedicated their creativity and valuable time to the inaugural Barnsdall Olive Wood Workshop Exhibition and Auction.

Tanya Aguiñiga

Kelly Akashi

Jamie Bush + Co.

Cayetano Ferrer

Janna Ireland

Matt Johnson

JPW3

Killspencer: Spencer Nikosey

Galia Linn

Nancy Monk

Kori Newkirk

Offerman Woodshop: Sarah Watlington

Sev's Wood Crafts: Katherine Pakradouni

Sev's Wood Crafts: Sev Pakradouni

Brendan Ravenhill

Aili Schmeltz

Azadeh Shladovsky

Emily Sudd

Terremoto: David Godshall

Welcome Projects: Laurel Conseulo Broughton

wrk-shp: Airi Isoda and Ryan Upton

Rosha Yaghmai

Working together to achieve the Barnsdall Art Park Foundation's fundraising mission will help amplify the beauty and integrity of this treasured landscape, improve the air quality of the East Hollywood community, support the City of Los Angeles' goal to plant 90,000 new trees as part of L.A.'s Green New Deal, and contribute to a spirit of collective healing, which is vital during these challenging times.

For more information about the Barnsdall Olive Wood Workshop Exhibition and Auction, please visit: www.barnsdall.org/olive-wood-workshop.