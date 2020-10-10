Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra Presents TILER'S SERENADE Featuring Tiler Peck

The concert will broadcast free on KERO-23 ABC TV Sunday, October 11th at 4:30pm.

Oct. 10, 2020  

Born in Bakersfield, award-winning principal Dancer with the New York City Ballet Tiler Peck joins the BSO as a special guest artist for this program.

Programme:

George Walker: Lyric for Strings

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings, op. 48

As a special treat, the BSO's performance of Tchaikovsky's Serenade will also feature a dance performance by Bakersfield native Tiler Peck, now a principal dancer for the New York City Ballet.

Learn more at http://www.bsonow.org/event/serenade/.



