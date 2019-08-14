BROAD FEST Returns To The Broad Stage, September 1

The Broad Stage's annual Broad Fest returns on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 2:00pm - 7:00pm. This free, all-ages festival features music and dancing, activities for kids and adults, plus sweets and food available for purchase. Start on the plaza, groove with a live DJ or make an art project, then explore the lobby, theaters and Music Hall for an array of performances and activities to pique your creative spirit and celebrate the arts in your community.



DJ Anthony Valadez brings his musical flare to this year's festival between exuberant performances by Boogaloo Assassins, serving up Latin funk inspired by Latin soul and salsa, presented with the generous support of Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl; She Sings She Swings, a young swing band influenced by French guitarist Django Reinhardt and American singers The Andrews Sisters and Ella Fitzgerald; Viver Brasil will captivate audiences with their irrepressible blend of bold Afro-Brazilian dance, music and exuberant physicality (they will perform on the mainstage February 8, 2020). The Edye Second Space will feature inter-generational dance workshops with Family Dance Jam and Arthur Murray Dance Centers, the premier ballroom studio in Santa Monica. Meet up in the lobby for a tour of Stage or enjoy a "house concert" by musicians from Elemental Music or the SMC Music Department.



Hit + Run Live Screen Printing will be back offering original t-shirt designs, reDiscover will stir creativity through hands-on making with sustainable materials, Crayon Collection, Paint:Lab and The Broad Stage Education & Community Programs will each offer art making booths.



Treats frozen yogurt will be back plus Japanese Happy Food and Takuma's Burger from the Sunseeker Food Truck Collective. The Broad Stage lobby concessions will also be open to purchase snacks, beer and wine throughout the day.



Admission is free; for information, a complete festival line-up and suggested RSVP, please visit thebroadstage.org/broadfest.







About the Artists and Offerings



BOOGALOO ASSASSINS (LACAC MUSICIAN'S ROSTER) are a Los Angeles-based 12-piece Latin band with a sound and style inspired by the Latin Boogaloo, Latin Soul, Salsa, and Latin Funk records of the 1960's and 70's. The group's self-released 2013 vinyl debut "OLD LOVE DIES HARD" spawned the 7" underground cross-over hit single "No No No", which received regular club and radio airplay around the globe, from BBC Radio 6's Gilles Peterson to Santa Monica's KCRW 88.9 to NYC's pioneering hip-hop Dj Tony Touch.



VIVER BRASIL honors Brazil's African legacy through bold contemporary dance theater and increases awareness of the rich history of Afro-Brazilian dance and music through performances, arts education, community engagement and an annual cultural immersion program to Salvador, Bahia, that engage a variety of communities from youth to adults and seniors. Through rigorous research and continuous dialogue with living masters and virtuoso musicians and choreographers in Bahia, Viver Brasil drives contemporary representations of Brazilian dance in the United States.



SHE SINGS SHE SWINGS is a young swing band influenced by French guitarist, Django Reinhardt, and American singers such as The Andrews Sisters and Ella Fitzgerald. In 2016, they met at a coffee shop in Long Beach, California. Since then, they have performed for various fundraising events, private events, wineries and venues such as The House of Blues, The Grand Annex, and Downtown Disney. With an eager desire to grow as musicians, they have traveled to different Django festivals around America to attend formal workshops and concerts. Together, they create a unique and dynamic group that will take you back to the early and mid 1900's.



DJ ANTHONY VALADEZ can be heard hosting Monday nights on KCRW in Los Angeles. He was voted Best DJ in LA by the LA Weekly Readers Poll in 2016. Valadez traveled the country documenting festival experiences for FUSE TV in addition to hosting 3 seasons of Crate Diggers. He has opened for the likes of Prince, Bruno Mars, Jennifer Lopez, Sly Stone, Ben Harper, Little Dragon and more.



FAMILY DANCE JAM is an inter-generational movement workshop for families. Part open play, part directed experience, families move in a playful environment across the dance floor, making deeper connections with each other and their bodies.



ARTHUR MURRAY DANCE CENTER is the leading premier, ballroom and social dance studio in Santa Monica. With their catalog of expert and award-winning dance instructors, they teach people of all ages, interests, and ability. As an active member of the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce, Arthur Murray Dance Center is dedicated to educating our community with the love of dance in all its forms.

HIT+RUN is the world's premier live screen printing experience. Attendees can personally interact with the screen printing process on-site to create their own unique pieces of wearable art. T-Shirts available for purchase at the festival or bring your own from home.



reDISCOVER CENTER (Art Project) is a nexus for environmental sustainability and creativity using recycled materials. We achieve our mission and vision through strategic initiatives at our center with the reuse warehouse, gallery and event space, at schools and in the community.



CRAYON COLLECTION (Art Project) The Crayon Collection mission is to inspire a commitment to environmental consciousness and the infusion of art education in underfunded schools.



PAINT:LAB (Art Project) is a walk-in art studio where people can experience, express and explore their creativity through the medium of paint without having to set up a studio at home. Experienced painters and artists provide a fun, creative environment for participants, offering two-hour workshops for those who wish to learn a New Medium, art process or just brush up on their techniques.



TBS EDUCATION & COMMUNITY PROGRAMS (Art Project)

Education & Community Programs at the Broad Stage invites creative exchange and discovery. We believe access is key to developing a strong affinity for the arts, igniting a spark of innovation in each of us.



ELEMENTAL MUSIC was created by a SMMUSD teacher to engage young players through ensembles from an early age, helping develop both technical and musical skills that prepare them for continued study at the middle and high school levels.



SMC MUSIC DEPARTMENT

The music programs and curriculum at Santa Monica College provide educational opportunities designed to cultivate a musical, expressive, and artistic community, and to meet the needs of students who wish to explore and expand their knowledge, performance skills, and experience of music. Students have the opportunity to participate in individual and group music instruction, the study of the history of musical traditions of the world, vocal and instrumental ensembles, and the study of theory and musicianship.



L.A. COUNTY FREE CONCERT PROGRAM provides funding through the Arts Commission and Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl to organizations presenting accessible, quality music programming that represents the diversity of the region.



The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center opened its doors in September 2008. The Broad Stage is an artist's dream and an audience's delight. Unlike any performance space in the country, it is sublimely intimate with just over 500 seats and strikingly grand at the same time-allowing eye contact with artists from the boxes to the back row-forging a new kind of artist and audience experience in Los Angeles. Boasting one of the city's largest proscenium stages, The Broad Stage offers theatre, dance, film, opera, jazz, world music, musicals, symphony and chamber orchestras, family programming, and more. Each genre features superlative talent from every generation and around the globe.



No other performing arts center west of the 405 can boast such consistently stellar lineups of performers, including Academy of St Martin in the Fields, Joshua Bell, Plácido Domingo (upcoming), Michael Fabiano, Sir James Galway, Vittorio Grigòlo, Jonas Kaufman, Anna Netrebko, Garrick Ohlsson, André Watts, Joey Alexander, The Stanley Clarke Band, Dave Grusin, Bobby McFerrin, Brad Mehldau, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Joshua Redman, Lee Ritenour, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Helen Hunt, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Sutton Foster, Patti LuPone, Matthew Morrison Chita Rivera, Isabella Rossellini, Alash (Tuvan Throat Singers), Basiani (State Ensemble of Georgian Folk Singing), Josh Groban, Aaron Neville, Pussy Riot, Kyle Abraham Abraham.in.motion, Ballet Hispanico, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Lil Buck, Bedlam Theatre Company, Manual Cinema, 7 Fingers, the Nat Geo Live presentations, and a recent new series in conjunction with Sotheby's including a talk with Larry Bell, Billy Al Bengston, Ed Moses, and Ed Ruscha.

