BOB'S HOLIDAY OFFICE PARTY Comes to The Odyssey Theatre

Playwrights Joe Keyes and Rob Elk will bring back the longest running Holiday hit, Bob’s Holiday Office Party. Now in their 27th year, the comedy has become a vital part of every Christmas season in Los Angeles since 1995. The ten performances will be a visiting production at The Odyssey Theatre December 6th – 21st, 2024.

Every year, insurance agent Bob Finhead's whacked out friends and clients stop by his small-town Iowa office for their annual holiday bash. The town mayor, the sheriff, the twin farmer sisters, the stoner, the town floozy and the pastor's wife have already RSVP’d for this year's event. But Bob has dreams of a bigger life and wants to escape their narrow-minded thinking. Will he be able to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional inventor and move to the big city, or will he come to realize how much he is the heart and soul of the town? Will any of this matter once the party starts, the bickering and fighting begins, and the drinks hit the floor?

The play is set in the office of insurance salesman Bob Finhead in Neuterburg, Iowa (population 382). Bob is carrying on a flirtation with the mayor’s wife, while the mayor himself is busy accommodating a male houseguest.

Joe, the alcoholic town sheriff, is attracted to Brandy, the town party girl who is the twin sister of Carol, the minister’s emotionally disturbed wife. There’s one other set of twins in town, La Donna and La Voris Johnson, wealthy farmers who are proud members of the Neuterburg Tea Party.

The show is written by Joe Keyes and Rob Elk. Director Matt Roth’s cast will once again include Elk & Keyes and the two are joined by returning cast members Mark Fite, Judy Heneghan, Johanna McKay, Chloe Taylor (12/8 &15), PETER BREITMAYER (12/13-21), Andrea Hutchman, J.P. MANOUX (12/6-8), Sirena Irwin (12/6, 7, 13, 14, 19, 20 & 21), and Pat Towne.

