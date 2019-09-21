BLUE MAN GROUP Announces Digital Lottery For L.A. Premiere Engagement At Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Hollywood Pantages Theatre announced today the highly anticipated L.A. Premiere of BLUE MAN GROUP will offer a limited number of tickets to winners of the Official Digital Lottery for $25 each. The lottery will be hosted online by Broadway Direct. BLUE MAN GROUP will play a two-week limited engagement; September 24 - October 6, 2019.

Fans may enter the lottery by visiting www.HollywoodPantages.com/Lottery. Lotteries will open 2 days prior at 11AM and close 1 day prior at 10AM. Winners will be notified within minutes of the lottery closing and will have 1 hour to pay for their tickets online with a credit card Tickets are available for pickup 1 hour prior to curtain with ID. No name changes allowed. Lottery tickets are $25 each. Limit one entry per person and two tickets per winner. Tickets are subject to availability. Winning lottery tickets may only be purchased with a credit card.

"By building on the original DNA of Blue Man Group, Speechless will forge a path for future generations of the Blue Man tribe to explore," said Diane Quinn, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group's Chief Creative Officer. "To further challenge themes of invention, curiosity and human connection, we are excited to work with our new director, Jenny Koons, whose expertise in dissolving spatial boundaries and diverse background in theater and activism, set the stage for us to deliver a transformative Blue Man Group experience."

Jenny Koons is a New York-based director who comes to Blue Man Group having recently completed productions of Between Us: The Deck of Cards with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, A Midsummer Night's Dream with The Public Theater Mobile Unit, The Tempest with The Juilliard School, and Burn All Night with The American Repertory Theatre. Koons was an artist in residence at Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, SPACE on Ryder Farm, and The Invisible Dog Art Center and has developed new work at Ars Nova, Steppenwolf, Joe's Pub and the Roundabout Theatre Company. Jenny was the 2017 curator of New York City Center's Encores! Off-Center Lobby Project, co-curator of the 2016 Toronto ThisGen Conference, and co-founder of Artists 4 Change NYC (National Black Theatre). She is a proud 2017 Lilly Award recipient.

"It's Blue Man Group's continued commitment to push boundaries, and think bigger and bolder with every new exploration, that excites me most about this opportunity, and I'm thrilled to join the Blue Man Group family to undertake this new show," said Jenny Koons, Director of the Blue Man Group Speechless Tour. "Speechless will feature material that fosters communal moments, debut the evolution of our tube-based instruments to support all new music, and include large-scale audience participation. It is my hope that this show will deliver on its name and continue Blue Man Group's legacy to transcend words and inspire audiences through non-verbal connections."

Working in collaboration with Jenny Koons on the Blue Man Group Speechless Tour is Blue Man Group Creative Director Jon Knight. The tour is produced and promoted in partnership with NETworks Presentations.

The performance schedule for BLUE MAN GROUP is Tuesday through Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm and Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm.

BLUE MAN GROUP is recommended for All Ages. All patrons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket. Children under 5 will not be admitted to the theatre. BLUE MAN GROUP has a running time of 90 minutes with no intermission.

Individual tickets for BLUE MAN GROUP start at $39. Prices are subject to change without notice.

For tickets or more information about the Los Angeles engagement of BLUE MAN GROUP, please visit the official website for Hollywood Pantages Theatre: www.HollywoodPantages.com/BlueManGroup





