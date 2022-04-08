BETTI & BRUCE: TRAPPED IN LOS ANGELES Announced At Famed Cavern Club Celebrity Theater

World renowned Lounge Singers, Betti Blumenthal & Bruce Delmonico have played every musical hall, steak joint and mega church you can think of.

Now, these two "never-heard-of, but hard-to-forget" septuagenarian songbirds want to entertain you and yours with mostly true tales of how they got their start in Showbiz.

In this campy night of song, dance, schtick, oversharing and overbelting, Betti & Bruce are sure to make you spritz your pants, gaze in wonder and possibly ask for more.

Following a successful season down in Puerto Vallarta, The Cavern Club Celebrity Theater at Casita Del Campo in Silver Lake reluctantly presents the Los Angeles debut of Betti & Bruce: Trapped in Los Angeles! on April 22nd & 23rd. Seating is limited. TICKETS: https://bettibruce.ticketspice.com/betti-bruce-trapped-in-los-angeles

Merging high brow singing with low brow musical comedy, Los Angeles based performers Rayna Hickman and Jason Winfield pay ridiculous homage to lounge and nightclub acts of old. Using the music of Dean Martin, Dolly Parton & even Lady Gaga (and many others), their show gleefully mines a wide variety of well known standards and pop music. The real life couple have worked for a combined 40+ years in theater, film and tv, and now, with their charmingly outrageous Betti & Bruce alter egos, they're leaving post-pandemic audiences across the country laughing and...asking for more.

'Stagram: https://www.instagram.com/bettiandbruce/

Admission is $30. Tickets may be obtained online at https://bettibruce.ticketspice.com/betti-bruce-trapped-in-los-angeles. Showtime is 8PM. Runtime is 70min. The Cavern Club Celebrity Theater is located at 1920 Silverlake Blvd, LA, CA 90027 in the basement of Casita del Campo.