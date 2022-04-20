BELOVED Comes To The Road Theatre In North Hollywood In May

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, announce the third and final show of its 30th Anniversary Repertory Season, Sam Anderson & Taylor Gilbert starring in the world premiere of BELOVED, written by Arthur Holden and directed by Cameron Watson. BELOVED will begin previews on Monday, May 9; will open on Friday, May 13 at 8pm and run through Sunday, June 19 at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

In this world premiere, Dorothy and Stephen are married co-owners of a failing real estate company. They're shocked when they learn that their teenage son has committed a disturbing crime - and they're devastated when they find out why. In three successive waiting rooms, accompanied by three young professionals, Dorothy and Stephen must overcome confusion, acrimony and bitter regret as they struggle to find a way forward.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

ARTHUR HOLDEN (Playwright) is an actor and writer. His plays have been presented in Montreal, New York, London and Vancouver. Beloved is his first work to be staged in Los Angeles. He's honored to be joining The Road's roster of world premiere playwrights.

CAMERON WATSON (Director) His extensive and varied body of work garnered him the Distinguished Achievement in Directing Award from the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle. Cameron created, wrote and directed the hit comedy series "Break A Hip." Christina Pickles won a Primetime Emmy Award for her work in the series. Cameron wrote and directed the Miramax feature film "Our Very Own," starring Allison Janney, Jason Ritter, Cheryl Hines and Keith Carradine. Ms. Janney received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for her work in the film. A prolific and much sought-after theatre director, Cameron has achieved widespread critical praise, with the Wall Street Journal citing his work as "the best in the country." He is known for his much lauded and box office hits at Antaeus Theatre Company (The Little Foxes, Cat on A Hot Tin Roof, Picnic and Top Girls) as well as work at Rogue Machine Theatre (Cock), The Fountain Theatre, The Pasadena Playhouse, Ensemble Theatre Company, The Colony Theatre (the now legendary production of Tryingstarring Alan Mandell and Rebecca Mozo), The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, The Road Theatre and The New American Theatre. Current work includes Love Letters with Martin Sheen and Melissa Fitzgerald and a nationwide/virtual production of Caryl Churchill's Love and Information with the Theatre Workshop of Nantucket. He most recently directed the American premiere of Other Than That, We're Happy at Rogue Machine Theatre at the Matrix.

The Cast will feature: Sam Anderson, Taylor Gilbert and Cherish Duke.

SAM ANDERSON (Stephen) His 40-year acting career includes such milestone hits as "Lost," "Forrest Gump," "La Samba," "E.R.", and over 200 other film and television appearances. Upcoming for him is Netflix's Limited Series "Painkiller," in which he plays the ruthless Raymond Sackler of Purdue Pharma, and a special appearance in Sony's film adaptation of the blockbuster novel "Where the Crawdads Sing," in movie theaters this July. Onstage, he has won multiple acting awards for such projects as John Is A Father at the Road, and Blackbird at Rogue Machine. In addition to serving as the Road Theatre Company's Artistic Director along with Taylor Gilbert, he is also a writer/director and is a member of Mystery Writers of America.

TAYLOR GILBERT (Dorothy) is the founder and Co-Artistic Director of The Road Theatre Company. She also serves on the Corporate Board. Taylor has Executive Produced over 60 Road shows. Road directing credits include: the award winning shows In The Name of the People, Mooncalf, My Last Confession, The Chisholm Trail Went through Here, and Slumber Party. She co-directed Hitlers Head and Homefires, with Ken Sawyer. Taylor has been seen on the Road stages in: Balm in Gilead, Why Things Burn, Vig, Pirates, Akela, Merlin, American Romance, White People, A Mislaid Heaven, The Seventh Monarch, The Pagans, Oroboros, Backwards in High Heels, Neither Have I Wings to Fly, Madagascar, Sovereign Body, The Other Place, The Play About The Baby and Stupid Kid. Her film appearances include: "Spiderman 1 and 2," "Hancock," "The Island," "Twister," "Tucker," "The Dead Pool," and "The McMartin Trials."

CHERISH DUKE (Sylvia/Miriam/Marika) Her most recent Los Angeles credits include Seven Guitars (A Noise Within), At The Table (The Road Theatre Company - Stage Raw Nomination - Best Actress & Best Ensemble); The Mountaintop (Garry Marshall Theater). Selected N.Y. Credits: The Tragedy at Hood 1454: Hooksickle (International Fringe Festival), Ida B Wells: A Play in Four Parts (Afrikan Woman's Repertory), The Taming of The Shrew (Pulse Theater Ensemble), Timon in Athens (George Bernard Shaw Theater - UK). TV/Film: "Black-ish," "Jane the Virgin," "Pearson," "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

The Design Team for BELOVED is as follows: Scenic Design by Brian Graves; Lighting Design by Derrick McDaniel; Sound Design by Marc Antonio Pritchett; Costume Design by Michele Young. Projection Design is by Nicholas Santiago. The Production Stage Manager is Maurie Gonzalez. BELOVED is produced by Danna Hyams with consulting producer Darryl Johnson.

BELOVED will preview on Monday, May 9, Tuesday, May 10 and Wednesday, May 11 at 8pm, and will open on Friday, May 13 at 8pm and run through Sunday, June 19 at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Performances are Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 2pm.

Ticket prices are $39; Students and Seniors are $15.00; Previews are $15.00. Sunday Performances are Pay-What-You-Can. Special group rates available for parties of 8 or more. For tickets, please call 818-761-8838 or visit www.RoadTheatre.org to purchase tickets online or to view complete schedule.