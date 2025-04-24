BECKY'S NEW CAR Opens At Theatre 40 In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Becky's New Car, a comedy by Steven Dietz, will be presented at Theatre Forty in a production directed by Cape Caplin. The play runs May 15- June 15, 2025. Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Also, Saturday at 2:00 p.m. on June 14. Dark on Saturday, May 24.

Have you ever been tempted to flee your own life? Becky Foster is caught in middle age, middle management and in a middling marriage - with no prospects for change on the horizon. Then one night a socially inept and grief-struck millionaire stumbles into the car dealership where Becky works. Becky is offered nothing short of a new life ... and the audience is offered a chance to ride shotgun in a way that most plays wouldn't dare. This is a thoroughly original comedy with serious overtones, a devious and delightful romp down the road not taken.

The cast includes John Combs, Isabella DiBernardino, Christopher Franciosa, Riley Introcaso, Grinnell Morris, Jenn Robbins, and Kristin Towers-Rowles.

Cate Caplin directs Becky's New Car for Theatre 40. She has produced, directed and choreographed over 200 productions. She is the recipient of multiple awards, among them the lee Melville Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Los Angeles Theatre Community.

Steven Dietz is the playwright. A member of the Dramatists Guild, he is a professor at the University of Texas. He is the author of several dozen plays, among them Sherlock Holmes: the Final Adventure, More Fun Than Bowling, Lonely Planet, Life with Iris, Yankee Tavern, Bothers and Sisters, and many more.

Set design: Jeff G. Rack. Costume design: Michael Mullen. Lighting design: Derrick McDaniel. Sound design: Nick Foran. Hair design: Judi Lewin.

Becky's New Car was first produced in Maryland in 2011.

