Asia America Symphony Assoc. Announces Name Change To 'Pacific Vision Youth Symphony'

The Asia America Symphony Association announces a new name for their multi-talented youth orchestra to the Pacific Vision Youth Symphony (PVYS). The name change reflects the organization's grass roots (originally founded as the Japan America Symphony Orchestra) and ever-growing diversity among its members.

The new name also embraces the unique style of music performed, aligned with its core value of bridging western culture with eastern culture via the Pacific through music.

The Pacific Vision Youth Symphony is one of the premier youth symphony orchestras of Southern California. It is a combination of youth members performing with professional musicians. Under the visionary direction of the PVYS Music Director David Benoit, this arrangement gives youth the opportunity to experience a professional environment, perform with musical mentors and play in major venues. In performing a wide array of musical repertoire, students are challenged to master diverse musical styles ranging from classical to jazz to film scores.

Eligibility to join PVYS extends to music students up to 19 years old and can play an orchestral instrument with intermediate to advance proficiency and who are interested in classical and jazz music. Auditions for the 2020 concert season will be taking place September 5 - 8, 2019. To learn more or to sign up for the Pacific Vision Youth Symphony, go to aasymphony.org or call 310-377-8977.

About Asia America Symphony Association (AASA):

The Asia America Symphony Association is dedicated to developing and mentoring young musicians, exposing and promoting music appreciation as well as supporting and partnering with similar organizations by providing educational and performing opportunities in a professional environment featuring classical and jazz concerts and integrating a wide array of music influences and styles from around the world. The Music Director and Conductor of AASA is renowned pianist and composer, David Benoit.

Asia America Symphony Association, 608 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates, CA, 90274. 310.377.8977. Website: aasymphony.org





