ArtsUP! LA Presents ROMEO ROCKS THE 80's

Romeo Rocks the 80’s runs April 21, 2023 - May 6, 2023. 

Apr. 07, 2023  
ArtsUp! LA will present Romeo Rocks the 80's, a new jukebox musical featuring an all-blind cast and extraordinary musicians with different disabilities.

Based on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, the production centers around Romeo's ability to cross over the thresholds of political demands and fight to the death to find his true-love. Romeo Rocks the 80's is a collaboration between performers from Theatre by the Blind and musicians from Rex & Friends. The show is directed by ArtsUP! LA's Artistic Director and Co-Founder, Greg Shane, and the musical direction is by accomplished songwriter, Laurie Grant.

Romeo Rocks the 80's features hit songs of the 80's including Holding Out for a Hero, Live and Let Die, and In Your Eyes as well as original raps by the cast. The show opens April 21st and runs through May 6th at the Blue Door Theater in Culver Culver City, CA.

Romeo Rocks the 80's is a climactic musical production that will set the stage on fire! Interweaving musical hits from the 1980's with original rap, two lovers are torn apart as families fight until the final blow in this musical-adaptation of William Shakespeare's classic play, Romeo and Juliet. The cast is entirely comprised of actors from the Theatre by the Blind including and the musicians are rehearsed and supported by Rex & Friends.

"Romeo Rocks the 80's will help people understand that being blind is not an impediment to living a full meaningful life. Access to education, training, and programs, coupled with increased social acceptance, can provide better experiences for those with vision impairment," explains ArtsUP! LA's Co-Founder and Executive Director, Bryan Caldwell.

Romeo Rocks the 80's is directed by Greg Shane and produced by ArtsUP! LA. Shane has directed various populations such at-risk youth, military veterans, prisoners, and a wide range of different disabilities. "We all battle with obstacles in our lives, but the blind actors and characters in this production face challenges steeper than most," says Shane. "It is the experience and living truth of the actors that fill these characters' stories with physical and emotional authenticity."

The cast includes Ronald Chism, Cicely Morales, Matthew Saracho, Olena Calderon, Nicolas Pratt, Michael Zaine, Julio Hoyas, Rebecca Washington, Aden Calderon, Leela Kazerouni, Melanie Hernandez, and Clarissa Zamora. Musicians include Rex Lewis-Clack, Patrick Storey, Alan Davis, August McAdoo, Andrew Weitz, and Cecelia Mallon.

Where: ArtsUP! LA's theater, The Blue Door, located at 9617 Venice Blvd. Culver City, 90232.

When: Romeo Rocks the 80's runs April 21, 2023 - May 6, 2023.
Fridays and Saturdays @ 8pm, Sundays @ 3pm

How: Single tickets are priced at $25 and available online or at The Blue Door's box office.




