Antaeus Theatre Company Presents Virtual Tours of 6 L.A. Neighborhoods Where ZIP CODE PLAYS Are Set

Antaeus Theatre Company has created a virtual, interactive touring experience of six Los Angeles neighborhoods as an adjunct to the company's recently released podcast series of original audio plays entitled The Zip Code Plays: Los Angeles.

The tours highlight landmarks and small businesses in each zip code that can be explored either virtually or, once it becomes safe to do so, in person. A different member of the Antaeus Theatre Company acts as your guide for each virtual adventure, offering historical, architectural and anecdotal commentary for the sites. Los Angeles-based Cynthia Jacquette Art + Design has created unique map illustrations.

The Zip Code Plays, which are set in 90011 (South Central Los Angeles), 90012 (Downtown L.A.), 90024 (Westwood), 90403 (Santa Monica), 90272 (Pacific Palisades) and 91352 (Sun Valley) were released in November, and can be listened to for free at www.antaeus.org , or wherever you get your podcasts.

Each of the six plays was written by a member of the Antaeus Playwrights Lab in a different genre or style, and each features a cast of acclaimed Antaeus actors. The series is hosted by two-time Audiofile Award-winner Ramón de Ocampo and features original music by Ellen Mandel . The audio producer, sound designer and foley artist is Jeff Gardner

For more information about the virtual tours and to listen to The Zip Code Plays: Los Angeles, go to www.antaeus.org

