Angel Peaches, Ampersan & More to Headline 24th Street Theatre's Free, 'Dia de los Muertos' Block Party

The evening kicks off at 5:45 p.m. with a procession led by ceremonial dancers Comparsa de Chinelos Amigos de Morelos. Come in costume!

Oct. 07, 2022  
Celebrate the joyous tradition of Mexico's most famous holiday with 24th Street Theatre's annual Dia de los Muertos block party, headlined this year by three top music acts: singer Angel Peaches with the Combi Darks band, duo Ampersan from Mexico City, and singer Margarita Luna de Guadalajara. Entertainment on the outdoor stage will also include performances by Mariachi Calilajara; Aztec dance troupe Huitzilopochtli; ballet folklórico Sol de Fuego; the "Catrina Guapachosa" on stilts (Ismael Ramirez); and more. Enjoy homemade tamales, craft booths, and a graveyard where families can make their own altars for departed loved ones, plus a Ferris wheel and merry-go-round. The evening kicks off at 5:45 p.m. with a procession led by ceremonial dancers Comparsa de Chinelos Amigos de Morelos. Come in costume!

Presented in partnership with Los Angeles City Council members Marqueece Harris-Dawson (CD8) and Gil Cedillo (CD1) along with State Assembly member Reggie Jones-Sawyer Sr. (CA-59), the festival will extend beyond the stage at 24th Street Theatre to Hoover Street from 23rd to 25th Streets.

EVENT DETAILS:


WHEN:
Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 5:45 p.m.-10 p.m.
(Kick off procession with ceremonial dancers Comparsa de Chinelos Amigos de Morelos from the corner of Magnolia and Adams at 5:45 p.m. to 24th Street Theatre, where the event begins at 6 p.m.)

WHERE:
• 24th Street Theatre, 1117 West 24th St., Los Angeles, CA 90007
• Hoover Street between 23rd and 25th Streets
(5:45 p.m. procession to the event begins at Magnolia and Adams)

HOW:
www.24thstreet.org

ADMISSION & PERFORMANCES:
FREE

PARKING:
Neighborhood parking is limited. Patrons are encouraged to use ride sharing services.

OTHER:
Face masks highly recommended.




