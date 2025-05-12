Andy Vargas, Leslie Grace, & More Added to GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer-songwriter and actor Leslie Grace, GRAMMY Award-winning R&B singer-songwriter Muni Long, musician and author Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles, as well as longtime Santana band member Andy Vargas have been added to the lineup for the GRAMMY Museum®’s 2025 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame® Gala taking place May 16 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Previously announced performers include celebrated percussionist Cindy Blackman; soul legend Eddie Floyd; 13-time GRAMMY winner Emmylou Harris with producer Daniel Lanois and acclaimed multi-GRAMMY Award-winning jazz drummer Brian Blade; drummer of iconic power-pop band Big Star; multi-GRAMMY Award-winning composer and bandleader Jon Batiste; powerhouse vocalist and GRAMMY-winner Ledisi; GRAMMY-winning actor and singer Leslie Odom Jr.; and guitar virtuoso Orianthi. Notably, Harris, Floyd and Stephens have recordings being inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame.

Performances will pay tribute to the 2025 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inducted recordings: Blackman and Orianthi, joined by Vargas, will perform Santana’s “Smooth”; Floyd and Stephens will perform “Knock On Wood”; Harris, Lanois, and Blade will present selections from Wrecking Ball ; Ledisi will perform Clara Ward’s “How I Got Over”; Leslie Grace will deliver Gloria Estefan’s “Conga”; Odom Jr. will interpret Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much”; and Susanna Hoffs will take on Cat Stevens’ “Wild World.” Additional performances include a set by Ray Charles Architect of Sound Award recipient Jon Batiste, along with Conan Gray, John Mellencamp and Muni Long, who will perform as part of a tribute to this year’s label honoree, Republic Records.

An online auction is currently underway, featuring a vast collection of guitars signed by an array of major artists including Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Chris Martin, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Sabrina Carpenter, Platinum tickets to the 68th GRAMMY Awards®, and more. Proceeds will benefit the GRAMMY Museum’s education programs. Click HERE for more info.

Returning as host is esteemed CBS News journalist Anthony Mason. The show will be produced by former GRAMMY Awards® Executive Producer Ken Ehrlich, alongside Ron Basile, Lindsay Saunders Carl and Lynne Sheridan, with musical direction by GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY Award-winning composer, producer and conductor Cheche Alara.

