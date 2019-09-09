Andy Garcia Headlines KEY LARGO Cast At Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse today announced the full cast for its world premiere adaptation of Key Largo, directed by Tony Award winner Doug Hughes (Doubt, Farragut North) and featuring Academy Award nominee Andy Garcia (Mama Mia! Here We Go Again, The Godfather: Part III) as Johnny Rocco. The Geffen Playhouse production is adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and Andy Garcia, based on the play by Maxwell Anderson and the screenplay by Richard Brooks & John Huston. Original music is composed by 10-time GRAMMY Award winner and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Arturo Sandoval.

In addition to Garcia, the cast features Stephen Borrello (Seminar, Desire Under the Elms) as Toots, Joely Fisher (Cabaret, Grease) as Gaye Dawn, Rose McIver (iZombie, Masters of Sex) as Nora D'Alcala, Louis Mustillo (Sticks and Stones, Bartenders) as Curly, Danny Pino (Mayans M.C., Measure for Measure) as Frank McCloud, Tony Plana (The Boys of Winter, Zoot Suit) as Mr. D'Alcala, Richard Riehle (Straight White Men, The Iceman Cometh) as Sherriff Gash and Bradley Snedeker (Red Ryder, The Last Supper) as Ziggy.

Previews for Key Largo begin Wednesday, November 6 in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, November 14.

Welcome to the eye of the storm! Key Largo is a bold reimagining of Maxwell Anderson's Broadway hit that became the iconic noir film starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall. Returning from World War II, disillusioned Frank McCloud travels to a hotel in Key Largo to pay his respects to the widow of a fallen friend. What McCloud doesn't count on is an entirely different battle with mobsters who have overtaken the hotel, led by the ruthless Johnny Rocco. As a hurricane barrels toward the Keys, McCloud must face his demons in order to take down a monster.

Tickets currently priced at $30.00 - $145.00. Available in person at The Geffen Playhouse box office, by phone at 310.208.5454 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply. Rush tickets for each day's performance are made available to the general public 30 minutes before showtime at the box office.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You