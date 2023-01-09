Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Andrea McArdle Brings FROM BROAD STREET TO BROADWAY to Catalina Jazz Club This Weekend

The performance is on Sunday, January 15, at 7:30pm.

Jan. 09, 2023  
Andrea McArdle Brings FROM BROAD STREET TO BROADWAY to Catalina Jazz Club This Weekend

Andrea McArdle, Broadway's original 'Annie' and Tony Award nominee brings her show From Broad Street to Broadway to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood for one performance only on Sunday, January 15, at 7:30pm.

McArdle mesmerizes audiences with the music of Broadway and Hollywood composers Stephen Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, Jerry Herman, Johnny Mercer, Charles Strouse, and more. McArdle relays tales of her unique life and sings iconic showstoppers in her unique way. She speaks with delicious honesty and humor as she shares personal tales of the luminaries with whom she's worked, including Barbra Streisand, Angela Lansbury, Carol Channing, and Liberace, to name only a few. She delivers a wonderful evening of songs and stories about entertainment history.

Andrea McArdle first captured the hearts of theatregoers everywhere in 1977 when she originated the title role in the smash hit musical Annie. She became the youngest performer ever to be nominated for a Tony Award as Best Lead Actress in a Musical and received the Theater World and Outer Critics' Circle Awards for her performance and went on to star when the show was produced on London's West End. Other Broadway credits include the Jerry Herman musical Jerry's Girls alongside Carol Channing and Leslie Uggams, Starlight Express, State Fair, Les Misérables, and Disney's Beauty and the Beast. She has performed in concert at Carnegie Hall; with the Hong Kong Philharmonic; and in Las Vegas and Atlantic City showrooms. She has worked with some of the great legends of entertainment including Ethel Merman, Liza Minnelli, Julie Andrews, Bob Hope, Frank Sinatra, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. She has appeared on television with Johnny Carson, Merv Griffin, and Dinah Shore. She appeared as "The Star to Be" in the Disney/ABC Television production of Annie starring Kathy Bates and Victor Garber. Other film and TV credits include starring as Judy Garland in Rainbow, appearing in The Leading Ladies of Broadway, and headlining her own PBS special, Andrea McArdle on Broadway.

Admission prices range from $25-$55 with Artist Circle and VIP seating available. Tickets may be obtained online at www.ticketweb.com or www.catalinajazzclub.com or by phone at (866) 468-3399. Online purchases receive priority seating. Doors open at 6pm for dinner and cocktail service (minimums apply). Showtime is 7:30pm. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.




BroadStage To Present Angela Gheorghiu As Part Of Celebrity Opera Series Photo
BroadStage To Present Angela Gheorghiu As Part Of Celebrity Opera Series
The vibrant opera star Angela Gheroghiu makes her return to BroadStage as part of the Celebrity Opera series. Gheorghiu will enchant the stage with an unmatched repertoire, including Handel, Strauss, Tosti, Massenet, and more. Gheorghiu is accompanied by Alexandra Dariescu, piano and Alexandru Tomescu, violin.
HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Opens February 17 At The Sherry Theatre Photo
HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Opens February 17 At The Sherry Theatre
How I Learned to Drive, the Pulitzer Prize winning play by Paula Vogel, directed by Steve Jarrard. and presented by Collaborative Artists Ensemble will play at Sherry Theater.
The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts Presents CIRQUE FLIP FABRIQUE: MUSE Photo
The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts Presents CIRQUE FLIP FABRIQUE: MUSE
Québec-based Cirque FLIP Fabrique will perform in Smothers Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts. 
Disneys THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open at Orange Countys Rose Center Theater in February Photo
Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open at Orange County's Rose Center Theater in February
Orange County and Los Angeles theater-goers can get ready for a splash of enchantment as Disney's The Little Mermaid comes to life on stage! The highly-anticipated musical production will be playing at the Rose Center Theater from February 18th to March 5th.

More Hot Stories For You


BroadStage To Present Angela Gheorghiu As Part Of Celebrity Opera SeriesBroadStage To Present Angela Gheorghiu As Part Of Celebrity Opera Series
January 6, 2023

The vibrant opera star Angela Gheroghiu makes her return to BroadStage as part of the Celebrity Opera series. Gheorghiu will enchant the stage with an unmatched repertoire, including Handel, Strauss, Tosti, Massenet, and more. Gheorghiu is accompanied by Alexandra Dariescu, piano and Alexandru Tomescu, violin.
HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Opens February 17 At The Sherry TheatreHOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Opens February 17 At The Sherry Theatre
January 6, 2023

How I Learned to Drive, the Pulitzer Prize winning play by Paula Vogel, directed by Steve Jarrard. and presented by Collaborative Artists Ensemble will play at Sherry Theater.
The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts Presents CIRQUE FLIP FABRIQUE: MUSEThe Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts Presents CIRQUE FLIP FABRIQUE: MUSE
January 6, 2023

Québec-based Cirque FLIP Fabrique will perform in Smothers Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts. 
Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open at Orange County's Rose Center Theater in FebruaryDisney's THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open at Orange County's Rose Center Theater in February
January 6, 2023

Orange County and Los Angeles theater-goers can get ready for a splash of enchantment as Disney's The Little Mermaid comes to life on stage! The highly-anticipated musical production will be playing at the Rose Center Theater from February 18th to March 5th.
Alexandra Billings & Jane Kaczmarek to be Featured in INTO THE WOODS Presented by Pasadena Playhouse & P.U.S.D.Alexandra Billings & Jane Kaczmarek to be Featured in INTO THE WOODS Presented by Pasadena Playhouse & P.U.S.D.
January 6, 2023

In a landmark partnership, Pasadena Playhouse has been collaborating with all of the high schools of Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) over the past 6 months to realize the students’ vision of Into the Woods.
share