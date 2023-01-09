Andrea McArdle Brings FROM BROAD STREET TO BROADWAY to Catalina Jazz Club This Weekend
The performance is on Sunday, January 15, at 7:30pm.
Andrea McArdle, Broadway's original 'Annie' and Tony Award nominee brings her show From Broad Street to Broadway to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood for one performance only on Sunday, January 15, at 7:30pm.
McArdle mesmerizes audiences with the music of Broadway and Hollywood composers Stephen Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, Jerry Herman, Johnny Mercer, Charles Strouse, and more. McArdle relays tales of her unique life and sings iconic showstoppers in her unique way. She speaks with delicious honesty and humor as she shares personal tales of the luminaries with whom she's worked, including Barbra Streisand, Angela Lansbury, Carol Channing, and Liberace, to name only a few. She delivers a wonderful evening of songs and stories about entertainment history.
Andrea McArdle first captured the hearts of theatregoers everywhere in 1977 when she originated the title role in the smash hit musical Annie. She became the youngest performer ever to be nominated for a Tony Award as Best Lead Actress in a Musical and received the Theater World and Outer Critics' Circle Awards for her performance and went on to star when the show was produced on London's West End. Other Broadway credits include the Jerry Herman musical Jerry's Girls alongside Carol Channing and Leslie Uggams, Starlight Express, State Fair, Les Misérables, and Disney's Beauty and the Beast. She has performed in concert at Carnegie Hall; with the Hong Kong Philharmonic; and in Las Vegas and Atlantic City showrooms. She has worked with some of the great legends of entertainment including Ethel Merman, Liza Minnelli, Julie Andrews, Bob Hope, Frank Sinatra, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. She has appeared on television with Johnny Carson, Merv Griffin, and Dinah Shore. She appeared as "The Star to Be" in the Disney/ABC Television production of Annie starring Kathy Bates and Victor Garber. Other film and TV credits include starring as Judy Garland in Rainbow, appearing in The Leading Ladies of Broadway, and headlining her own PBS special, Andrea McArdle on Broadway.
Admission prices range from $25-$55 with Artist Circle and VIP seating available. Tickets may be obtained online at www.ticketweb.com or www.catalinajazzclub.com or by phone at (866) 468-3399. Online purchases receive priority seating. Doors open at 6pm for dinner and cocktail service (minimums apply). Showtime is 7:30pm. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.