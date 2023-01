Andrea McArdle Brings FROM BROAD STREET TO BROADWAY to Catalina Jazz Club This Weekend

Québec-based Cirque FLIP Fabrique will perform in Smothers Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts.

January 6, 2023

Orange County and Los Angeles theater-goers can get ready for a splash of enchantment as Disney's The Little Mermaid comes to life on stage! The highly-anticipated musical production will be playing at the Rose Center Theater from February 18th to March 5th.