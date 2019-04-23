American Idol Finalist Melinda Doolittle Comes To Catalina Bar & Grill

Season six American Idol finalist and recording artist Melinda Doolittle is set to bring her newest show, Great American Soul Book, to Catalina Bar & Grill in Hollywood for one performance only on Wednesday, May 8, at 8:30pm, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents.



Melinda Doolittle, celebrated as a soul-stirring songstress and flawless vocalist, will perform R&B classics and American Standards in this intimate evening of the Great American Soul Book. Audiences can expect to hear favorites from James Brown to Frank Sinatra, Diana Ross to Aretha Franklin, and a few surprises from the Great White Way.



The New York Times has described Doolittle as, a phenomenally gifted, stylistically adroit singer [who] brings a compelling honesty to every phrase she sings. She was a highly sought background vocalist singing with the likes of Michael McDonald, Aretha Franklin, BeBe and Cece Winans, Aaron Neville, Alabama, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, and Jonny Lang, when in 2007 she became a household name during season six of American Idol. She landed in third place with Simon Cowell calling her his personal favorite and later stating that he thought she should have won. She has released two albums to rave reviews, Coming Back to You (2009) and You're the Reason (2013), and she is the author of Beyond Me: Finding Your Way to Life's Next Level.



Admission ranges from $25 $50 and tickets may be purchased online at www.ChrisIsaacsonPresents.com or www.ticketweb.com or by phone at (866) 468-3399. Purchases made by May 1 using the code 'earlybird' receive a $5 discount. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and show time is 8:30pm. Catalina Bar & Grill is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.





