American Cinematheque Presents the 2nd Annual PROOF Film Festival in October

The American Cinematheque announced the lineup of official selections and events for the 2nd Annual PROOF Film Festival, taking place October 18-20. The innovative film festival presents thematically curated programs featuring 46 official selections, filmmaking labs and panels – all taking place at the Culver Theater (9500 Culver Blvd.). PROOF is dedicated solely to the presentation of proof-of-concept short films, looking to be expanded into feature-length productions or series, and empowering the next generation of cinematic storytellers.



Once again, PROOF will look to spotlight a slate of innovative films from up-and-coming filmmakers, as well as panel conversations on the art and business of filmmaking. To that end, this year, PROOF will team with CALLO to schedule meetings between selected festival filmmakers and industry partners in the film festival’s CALLO Lounge. These meetings will assist in developing relationships and potentially make their proof-of-concept projects into fully realized films.



Another highlight is the PROOF Pitch Deck Show & Tell. This interactive session will be held during the festival on Sunday, October 20, and will feature 6 selected filmmakers who will pitch their project live in front of a film industry panel. A grand prize winner and a runner-up will be selected and announced at the PROOF Film Festival Award Show.



American Cinematheque Film Programmer and Proof Film Festival Founder, Imani Davis, said, “After the success of last year’s inaugural edition of PROOF, we looked to bring on more partners and add more tools to give our filmmakers an even better experience, and create more opportunities and avenues to further their work and careers. Screening these wonderfully creative and entertaining projects on the big screen – while essential - is just one part of what an event like ours can do so each of them can take the next step in their artistic careers.”



The films span a wide range of genres, styles, format, and approach to storytelling including Zao Wang’s dark comedy A Family Guide to Hunting about an Asian-American family on a hunting trip gone wrong. Joseph Picozzi’s Computer Love focuses on a sheltered teenage girl who cheats on her boyfriend with her family's new robot houseboy. Alexander Hagani’s coming-of-age tale Top Shot follows an 11-year-old boy who deals with the aftermath of his parent's divorce by escaping into basketball daydreams.

Among the films on the dramatic front, Andrew Reid’s Iron Lung is a nail-biter in which a power outage forces a polio survivor and her caretaker sister into a race against time to find a new way for her to breathe. Maky Rupert’s Peasfollows a young girl as she witnesses her mother go on a date for the first time since her father's death. Gordy De St. Jeor and Jillian Moray’s Vintage Lamp Shade finds two girls figuring out where their friendship lies between the romantic and the platonic.

Examples of films that stretch the imagination include Neil Ferron’s supernatural dark comedy Fishmonger centers on the title character who must survive a sex pact with an ancient fish creature in order to save his mother's soul. Trevor Neuhoff’s Manny Wolfe is an actor – and werewolf – who must decide whether he can forego his dignity to take a part in a creature feature. Neal Suresh Mulani’s Rat! looks at what happens when a music journalist calls out a global pop star's queerbaiting and places a target on himself for the star’s overzealous fans seeking retribution.

Among the films that delve into relationships in unexpectedly heartfelt or funny ways are Brendan Kirk’s Henry Gets a Shot, which follows the results of Henry going to see Karlo about that job at the pizzeria. Yaxing Lin’s Playground is about a daughter who reunites with her mother after a year apart. However, her curiosity about her mom’s job as a performer at an adult nightclub leads to some tricky situations. Jeremiah Dunlap and Cory Quintard’s Mt. Mystic Rangers is a half-hour mockumentary that follows a unit of misfit Park Rangers as they navigate their daily duties, encounter the paranormal, and deal with visitors from all walks of life.

For more information on the PROOF Film Festival, visit HERE.

The 2024 Proof Film Festival Official Selections:

A Family Guide to Hunting

Director: Zao Wang

Country: USA; Running Time: 14:07 minutes

A Family Guide to Hunting is a dark comedy about an Asian-American family on a hunting trip gone wrong. The wilderness turns the temperature up on their dysfunctional family dynamics, as well as their unique brand of Asian-American sacrifice, love, and filial piety.



Alma Mater

Director: Matthew P. Higgins

Country: USA; Running Time: 5:40 minutes

As Arthur (30s) turns the pages of his late father’s 1973 high school yearbook, he receives a phone call. The caller knows Arthur is reading the yearbook—and tells him to burn it immediately. The reason: a teacher from the high school murdered their friends and classmates. The student body decided to burn all the yearbooks…or so they thought. The tension reaches a boiling point when a menacing, silhouetted spirit suddenly lurks behind Arthur…



Bathroom Attendant

Director: Gabriella Mykal

Country: USA; Running Time: 5:21 minutes

Two black women share a moment of connection in a club bathroom.



The Bluest Hour

Director: Logan Jackson

Country: USA; Running Time: 14:28 minutes

A young couple spends their first night as parents dealing with the aftermath of a difficult birth.



Brain Freeze

Director: Kelsey Comeau

Country: USA; Running Time: 14:36 minutes

A snapshot of lifelong friends Carrie (Sofia Hublitz, Ozark) and Rae, Madison Hu (Brother's Sun, Boogeyman) as their relationship crumbles at the seams. In their safe bubble of Northern New Jersey, the friends have hit their breaking point on Rae’s eighteenth birthday. Crossing paths years later, in the queer paradise that is Fire Island Pines, the friends are no longer. Dealing with themes of adulthood, queer identity, female friendship and mortality, Brain Freezetackles two formative moments in adolescence otherwise overlooked: the friends who fade away.



Broken Toilets

Director: Jesse Toledano

Country: USA; Running Time: 22:35 minutes

When a Hasidic property manager discovers one of his tenants is an aspiring Hip Hop producer, he ventures to make music with her, exploring a passion that he must keep alive or else fall back into a rut that threatens his marriage, happiness, and way of life.



The Captives

Director: Talia Light Rake

Country: USA; Running Time: 13:30 minutes

Jolie, a Juilliard graduate, gives up on her dreams and moves back home when her mother, Emmilene, is diagnosed with cancer. Ten years later, when her life is at a standstill, her mother's health is declining, and an old flame resurfaces in her life, Emmilene gives Jolie an ultimatum where she is suddenly forced to face who she is and who she wants to ultimately become.



Carpeteo

Director: Adriana González-Vega

Country: Puerto Rico; Running Time: 9:33 minutes

A psychological thriller inspired by real events in Puerto Rican history. Amidst the turbulent backdrop of 1970s political upheaval at the University of Puerto Rico, a young college student finds herself grappling not only with her shifting beliefs and allegiances, but also with the complex dynamics of her relationship with her older brother, forcing her to confront the very essence of her identity and convictions.



Classmates

Director: Major Dorfman

Country: USA; Running Time: 18:57 minutes

Codie is dropped off to work on a school project with classmate Shane. The boys begin their assignment, but it’s not long before Codie coerces Shane into taking his mom’s car out for a joyride. Codie then discovers that Shane has been living in the car with his mom. They drive around a field and the car gets stuck in a ditch. The boys fight and Codie flees, leaving the mess behind.



Computer Love

Director: Joseph Picozzi

Country: USA; Running Time: 15:25 minutes

It's the year 2100: Quinn, a sheltered teenage girl, begins cheating on her dating-app-arranged boyfriend with her family's new robot houseboy, Michael. They quickly fall in love and exchange fantasies of running away together. After her parents catch them, they announce they're turning Michael in for a new model. Quinn must decide whether she should abandon her family and everything she's ever known to pursue her love with a machine.



Cousins

Director: Karina Dandashi

Country: USA; Running Time: 13:00 minutes

Two cousins born in separate countries reunite in Brooklyn when a run-in with an ex makes the night even more chaotic. Cousins explores cultural disconnect between family members and identity within oneself.



(Dis)Connected

Director: Karl Stelter

Country: USA; Running Time: 6:32 minutes

2071 – When a network glitch causes Mina to experience conflicting memories, she begs a hacker (Cole) to remove the standardized implant from her neck. Failing the diagnostic, Mina shares that she’d used the implant to rewrite the memory of her daughter’s death, and desperately wants to come to terms with her grief.



Enter By Fire

Director: Luke Wildwood

Country: USA; Running Time: 13:26 minutes

While taking pictures alone, a woman discovers something evil behind her in a photo, descending her into a fire of madness.



F*ck That Guy

Director: Hanna Gray Organschi

Country: USA; Running Time: 17:23 minutes

1992 Connecticut. Desperate to keep the attention of her intoxicating older best friend, Frankie sets out to prove that sex is no big deal.



Fishers of Men

Director: Chris Capel

Country: USA; Running Time: 20:07 minutes

A young Mormon missionary at the start of his two years of service is shown the ropes by his well-meaning trainer, who comes to terms with his own failures.



Fishmonger

Director: Neil Ferron

Country: USA; Running Time: 23:00 minutes

In this supernatural dark comedy, a pathetic Irish fishmonger must survive a sex pact with an ancient fish creature in order to save his mother's soul from burning in hell.



Flattened

Directors: Julia Friedland-Godfrey, Will Abbot

Country: USA; Running Time: 11:25 minutes

Two young women living in the idyllic suburbs of Ohio try and have a good day.



Good Grief

Director: Megan Chumbley

Country: USA; Running Time: 11:57 minutes

Good Grief is a dark comedy, set in Salt Lake City Utah at a Mormon Mortuary. We follow Avery, the estranged daughter of the deceased, as she navigates the egocentric personalities of her dysfunctional family. Numb to her own feelings, Avery’s attempts to connect with her deceased father get side-lined by her annoying cousin, erupting a series of even bigger problems simmering under the surface.



Grown

Director: Alfonso Elkanah Morgan-Terrero

Country: USA; Running Time: 9:05 minutes

With their mother missing for three days, it is Emmanuel’s job to pick up his little brother Alex after school. One evening, as they make their way back home, Alex’s reluctance to listen to his older sets their night on a course that alters their lives forever.



Hema

Director: Ritvik Dhavale

Country: USA; Running Time: 16:25 minutes

Having recently arrived in America with her husband and son, Hema finds herself culturally displaced and must redefine her identity as a dependent mother. An encounter with a young Marathi man threatens to upend her already fragile existence.





Henry Gets a Shot

Director: Brendan Kirk

Country: USA; Running Time: 9:21 minutes

Danny is fed up with his teenage roommate Henry lazing about the apartment. Even if it's his friend's kid - enough is enough! It's time Henry goes to see Karlo about that job at the pizzeria.



Hypocrite

Director: Brett Maline

Country: USA; Running Time: 11:05 minutes

A messy, disabled job recruiter in his thirties is constantly between not wanting the extra attention society gives him because of his disability and taking full advantage of it. I mean ya gotta make lemonade out of when you get a titanium rod and eight screws rammed up your back in second grade, am I right, gang? So, while he's giving advice to his clients to be their best selves, he's making all the bad decisions as he leans into people's misplaced perceptions of him.



Iron Lung

Director: Andrew Reid

Country: USA; Running Time: 12:20 minutes

When a storm knocks out the power to her iron lung, a polio survivor and her caretaker sister find themselves in a race against time to find a new way for her to breathe.



Jackpot

Director: Chance Thomas Garcia

Country: USA; Running Time: 9:34 minutes

Jackpot takes place in a dystopian future shaped by vintage American TV culture. The story unfolds as a family—father, mother, and son—watches the government’s nightly lottery game show during dinner. The game’s deadly reality is unveiled when a government official arrives, fatally shooting the father at their doorstep. As the official hands the son a check, it’s revealed that he deliberately chose his father’s name to win the deadly jackpot.



Loveland

Director: Sofia Bonami

Country: USA; Running Time: 11:00 minutes

When a woman mysteriously disappears from the production of America’s favorite dating show Loveland, one contestant becomes obsessed with uncovering what happened to her — jeopardizing the one thing she came for: happily ever after.



Manny Wolfe

Director: Trevor Neuhoff

Country: USA; Running Time: 14:50 minutes

It’s 1947. Manny Wolf is an actor exhausted by Tinseltown. He also happens to be a real werewolf. After nonstop rejection, Manny gets a job. Unfortunately, he's been typecast in a creature feature. Will Manny choose the big Hollywood role at the price of his own dignity and artistic integrity? He thinks that's his only choice until he receives an unexpected offer from a fellow monster outcast.



Marvin Is Sorry

Director: Clint Pang

Showrunners: Brett Morrow, Alex Gehrlein, Jack Gacek

Country: USA; Running Time: 24 minutes

After accidentally killing one of his fans during the filming of a YouTube video, famed YouTuber Marvin Weaver must save his career by teaming up with Tag Taggart, an alt-right news anchor bent on cultural domination.



Mt. Mystic Rangers

Directors: Jeremiah Dunlap. Cory Quintard

Country: USA; Running Time: 23:47 minutes

Mt. Mystic Rangers is a half-hour mockumentary comedy/sci-fi/adventure series that combines a workplace comedy with the intrigue of a supernatural mystery. Through the lens of a ragtag documentary crew, the series follows a unit of misfit Park Rangers at Mt. Mystic State Park as they navigate their daily duties, encounter the paranormal, and deal with visitors from all walks of life.



The Musical

Director: Giselle Bonilla

Country: USA; Running Time: 12:00 minutes

Doug Lebowitz, a middle school theater director, decides to take down his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend - Principal Brady - by secretly producing a musical about 9/11 to ruin the principal's school’s precious reputation.



Peas

Director: Maky Rupert

Country: USA; Running Time: 12:06 minutes

A drolly coming-of-age story following a young girl as she witnesses her mother go on a date for the first time since her father's death.



The Pitch is Wac

Director: Stephen Reis

Country: USA; Running Time: 2:10 minutes

Our main character Elika, an Asian-American gamer, game designer, streamer, and gaming industry insider, faces a high-pressure pitch at Wactivision, where her creativity is tested in a head-to-head battle with AI.



Playground

Director: Yaxing Lin

Country: USA/China; Running Time: 16:21 minutes

After a year apart, Jiajia reunites with her mother Lin, who works as a performer at an adult nightclub. Jiajia's innocent curiosity leads to tricky situations.



Rat!

Director: Neal Suresh Mulani

Country: USA; Running Time: 16:48 minutes

When a chronically online music journalist encounters a global pop star's latest effort at queerbaiting, he seizes the moment, turns on his camera, and expresses some choice words for the vapid musician and their fans. But as his social capital rises and the internet is set ablaze, he unknowingly traces a bold-faced arrowhead to his front doorstep, where the pop star's overzealous fans show up to wreak havoc and seek retribution.



Retro-Futuristic Anthology: Ep. “Moscow 33”

Directors: Ashot Gevorkyan, Matvey Stavitsky

Country: Russia; Running Time: 5:30 minutes

In a futuristic Soviet Union an accomplished scientist, who created an AI device that can change the world, is threatened by the government, that is set to get rid of him and use his discovery to control the people.



Ripe!

Director: Tusk

Country: USA; Running Time: 18:10 minutes

Nothing says "it's complicated" like breaking your crush's arm.



Ronnie California: The King of Artesia

Director: Adi Kalidindi

Country: USA; Running Time: 17 minutes

Ronnie California, an Indian immigrant who operates an illegal gambling ring out of the back of his failing saree shop, must face the music when the community exposes his shady dealings. Hit with the prospect of losing his business to the IRS, Ronnie goes to great lengths to make ends meet.



Seeking Sasquatch

Director: Thomas Thomas

Country: USA; Running Time: 4:00 minutes

Seeking Sasquatch begins with a hostile and skeptical scientist joining the Bigfoot Investigation Bureau. With him, the BIB must face new and outlandish predicaments each week to find proof of a ‘Squatch. To succeed, they must unite, muster their strengths, and overcome their many differences. While proof might remain elusive, who knows? They might discover themselves along the way.



Seoul Switch

Director: Liann Kaye

Country: USA; Running Time: 13:00 minutes

When an insecure, Korean American boy meets an International K-Pop Star who looks just like him, they decide to switch identities.



Shadow

Director: Kamell Allaway

Country: USA; Running Time: 12:00 minutes

A young mother's shadow takes on a life of its own, terrorizing her and her daughter over the course of one night.



Take Me Home

Director: Liz Sargent

Country: USA; Running Time: 15:00 minutes

When Emily is reunited with her sister Anna after their mother's passing, she struggles to reconnect to their Florida life. Anna's Cognitive Disability makes communication challenging, and the tragedy makes rebuilding their home and relationship urgent. Their growth as sisters in Take Me Home creates a touching story on family, and the care that we all require from one another.



The Thaw

Directors: Sarah Wisner. Sean Temple

Country: USA; Running Time: 16:32 minutes

The Thaw is set in the late 19th century in the challenging Vermont hills. Ruth and her aging parents, Alma and Timothy, struggle to subsist on a failing farm after Ruth is abandoned by her unfaithful husband. They turn to a remedy as old as the hills, a sleeping tea that allows the elderly and infirm to sleep out the winter months while frozen and packed in snow, to be safely revived in the spring. But when a storm blows in an early thaw, the ritual is broken and the sleepers wake too soon - to horrifying results.



Top Shot

Director: Alexander Hagani

Country: USA; Running Time: 15:17 minutes

A tale about growing up, basketball, and trading cards. 11-year-old Alexander adjusts to life with his new stepdad, Ian, while navigating the aftermath of his parent's divorce and escaping into basketball daydreams.



Vial

Director: Alexandre Jerard Davis

Country: USA; Running Time: 14:14 minutes

Ken, a parolee on the cusp of reconnecting with his family, finds his future in jeopardy when an impromptu drug test threatens to send him back to prison. Desperate to pass the test, Ken finds an unlikely solution with some help from his dealer: a prosthetic penis able to conceal clean urine. But there’s only one problem: he still needs to find the piss.



Vintage Lamp Shade

Directors: Gordy De St. Jeor, Jillian Moray

Country: USA; Running Time: 5:52 minutes

Two girls navigate the balance between romantic and platonic nature within female friendship.



Water Dog

Director: Christina Kelly Holmes

Country: USA; Running Time: 10:52 minutes

Guy, a disillusioned millennial man, bumps into Dan, an old classmate, and meets his new wife. But there's something off about her. However, no one, including Guy’s girlfriend he dragged out, says anything. Sucked into an awkward dinner followed by a pregnancy announcement, Guy wonders how Dan has gotten further in life than him.



The Weight of a Dog

Director: Lucy Sandler

Country: USA; Running Time: 15:37 minutes

The Weight of a Dog follows new retiree Dawn’s trip to chaperone her adult daughter’s abortion and explores Dawn’s unexpected revelations around her own life and its next phase that this experience brings up for her.

ABOUT PROOF FILM FESTIVAL

PROOF is a short film festival in Los Angeles dedicated to showcasing the best in proof-of-concepts. Providing a highly competitive and unique festival experience, as well as opening the door for fruitful future filmmaking opportunities, PROOF is a one-stop-shop for the newest emerging talent.

ABOUT AMERICAN CINEMATHEQUE

The American Cinematheque believes that cinema is a communal experience with the power to entertain, enlighten and inspire. The organization builds a diverse and engaged film community through immersive film curation, conversation, and presentation. The American Cinematheque works to bridge the filmmaker to the audience and film history to its future. Since it began screening films to the public in 1985, the American Cinematheque has provided diverse film programming and immersive in-person discussions and events with thousands of filmmakers and luminaries, presenting new and repertory cinema to Los Angeles.

