Alonzo King LINES Ballet To Embark On 4-Week Winter Tour Of France

Alonzo King LINES Ballet will return to France for a four-week engagement Jan. 14 – Feb. 12, 2026. The tour marks a highly anticipated return for the company, which has maintained an ambitious international touring schedule since its founding in 1982.

Upon returning to the U.S., the company's winter touring schedule will include performances in Northridge, CA, Feb. 21 and West Palm Beach, FL, March 11.

The French touring engagement will feature two critically praised works by visionary choreographer Alonzo King: Ode to Alice Coltrane and The Collective Agreement. Together, the works exemplify King's distinctive approach to movement, fusing classical discipline with deeply expressive, contemporary form to explore the interconnectedness of humanity, music, and the natural world.

Ode to Alice Coltrane is a transcendent tribute to the legendary jazz musician and spiritual leader, set to Coltrane's luminous compositions. The work unfolds as a meditative journey, evoking reverence, devotion, and the infinite possibilities of artistic expression. Upon its premiere in September 2024, the San Francisco Chronicle hailed the work, saying, [Ode to Alice Coltrane] is a spiritual consummation of sorts, the ballet draws on a broad spectrum of Coltrane's music … The LINES dancers respond with power and grace, their arms in constant motion, beseeching, supplicating and reaching, yet rarely making contact with each other.”

In contrast, The Collective Agreement pulses with dynamic energy and formal precision, showcasing the company's extraordinary dancers in a work that examines harmony, individuality, and the power of shared intention. The piece underscores King's belief in dance as both a philosophical inquiry and a communal act. King's The Collective Agreement was made for San Francisco Ballet's 2018 New Works Festival, Unbound.

The company's 2026 winter tour of Ode to Alice Coltrane and The Collective Agreement includes the following dates and venues in France:

· January 14 at 8 p.m.: L'arc – Scène Nationale Le Creusot

· January 17 at 8 p.m.: Opéra de Reims

· January 18 at 3 p.m.: Opéra de Reims

· January 21 at 8.30 p.m.: Le Parvis in Ibos

· January 22 at 7 p.m.: Le Parvis in Ibos

· January 24 at 8.30 p.m.: Le Pin Galant in Mérignac

· January 27 at 7.30 p.m.: Château Rouge in Annemasse

· February 1 at 4 p.m.: Opéra Grand Avignon

· February 4 at 8 p.m.: Opéra de Saint-Étienne

· February 6 at 8.30 p.m.: Théâtre Le Forum in Fréjus

· February 8 at 6 p.m.: Théâtre Debussy - Palais des Festivals de Cannes

· February 11 at 8 p.m.: Maison des Arts et de la Culture in Créteil

· February 12 at 8 p.m.: Maison des Arts et de la Culture in Créteil

In the U.S., LINES Ballet will return to the Los Angeles area for a performance on Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. at The Soraya in Northridge, with a program of Ode to Alice Coltrane and The Collective Agreement.

The company will then travel to the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach for a performance March 11 at 7.30 p.m., in a program of Ode to Alice Coltrane and King's 2024 work, Ma Mére l'Oye (Mother Goose), set to the music of Maurice Ravel.

LINES Ballet's 2026 spring season in San Francisco will be distinguished by a world premiere collaboration of a new, as yet untitled work between King and multi-GRAMMY Award-winning artist Esperanza Spalding. The program will also include an encore presentation of King's Ode to Alice Coltrane. The spring program will be presented April 11-19, at the Blue Shield of California Theater, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 700 Howard Street, San Francisco.

For more information, visit https://linesballet.org/esperanza/.