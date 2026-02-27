Photos: BALLYBUNION BACKS BILL! Opens at Broadwater Main Stage

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BALLYBUNION BACKS BILL!, written and directed by Seanie Sugrue, officially opened to a sold-out house at the Broadwater Main Stage in Hollywood. Check out photos of the production.

The play blends comedy with drama, following characters from small-town Ireland as they confront questions of loyalty, identity, and survival. Opening-night audiences responded with sustained laughter and an ovation at curtain call.

The cast includes Alice Kremelberg, Damian O'Hare, David Daniel Offner, Mies Van Rooijen, Phil Burke, and Pilot Paisley-Rose.

BALLYBUNION BACKS BILL! is currently running at the Broadwater Main Stage in Hollywood, with tickets available for upcoming performances.