Photos: BALLYBUNION BACKS BILL! Opens at Broadwater Main Stage
The new comedy by Seanie Sugrue is now running in Hollywood.
BALLYBUNION BACKS BILL!, written and directed by Seanie Sugrue, officially opened to a sold-out house at the Broadwater Main Stage in Hollywood. Check out photos of the production.
The play blends comedy with drama, following characters from small-town Ireland as they confront questions of loyalty, identity, and survival. Opening-night audiences responded with sustained laughter and an ovation at curtain call.
The cast includes Alice Kremelberg, Damian O'Hare, David Daniel Offner, Mies Van Rooijen, Phil Burke, and Pilot Paisley-Rose.
BALLYBUNION BACKS BILL! is currently running at the Broadwater Main Stage in Hollywood, with tickets available for upcoming performances.
Mies Van Rooijen
Mies Van Rooijen and Pilot Paisley-Rose
Alice Kremelberg and Damian O'Hare
Alice Kremelberg, Pilot Paisley-Rose, and David Daniel Offner
Damian O'Hare
Alice Kremelberg, Phil Burke, and Damian O?Hare
Alice Kremelberg, Mies Van Rooijen, and David Daniel Offner
Alice Kremelberg, Mies Van Rooijen, and Pilot Paisley-Rose
