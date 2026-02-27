The Broad Will Present Sarah Davachi and Robert Takahashi Novak in March

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In conjunction with Robert Therrien: This is a Story, The Broad will present a slate of live programming featuring the debut of pieces by Sarah Davachi and Robert Takahashi Novak.

This show intends to reshape how audiences encounter the museum, including immersive, cross-disciplinary commissions that echo artist Robert Therrien's ambitious approach to scale and form. As part of the celebrated Los Angeles artist's largest museum presentation to date, this concert series along with the museum's other programming all convey and inhabit Therrien's radical sense of transformation.

On March 7, sound artists and musicians Sarah Davachi and Robert Takahashi Novak will debut new commissions that activate the museum lobby with a spatial sound system designed to resonate with The Broad's architecture and acoustics. Their performances are created to evoke experiences of space, memory, and perception. Featuring the live curation that the museum has become known for, this musical performance is in conjunction with the Therrien exhibition.

Full Programming Details

Tickets to all events listed include same-day access to Robert Therrien: This is a Story, The Broad's third floor rotating collection galleries, and The Shop at The Broad during regular museum operating hours.



Sarah Davachi + Robert Takahashi Novak: New Commissions

Saturday, March 7, 2026 | 7:30–9:15 pm Tickets: $25

Event Location: The Broad, 221 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012



An evening of specially commissioned compositions by electroacoustic and minimalist organist, Sarah Davachi, and conceptual sound and contemporary electronic music artist, Robert Takahashi Novak.



Activating the unique physical characteristics of the museum's lobby, at once cavernous and cathedral-like yet intimate, the two Los Angeles based musicians will utilize a spatial sound system to realize their unique styles and methods, unlocking the potential for somatic experience of deep listening and self-awareness.



Presented tied to the special exhibition Robert Therrien: This is a Story, the world premiere of Novak's and Davachi's individual works investigate human scale in relation to physical surroundings, memory and the individual's response to experience, and how perception can shift upon close observation.



These ideas can also be found in Therrien's sculptures and installations that evoke sly shifts in our perception of belonging in space and time, and alter how we experience objects and their surrounding environments. These site-specific performances will be created to resonate with the unique sonic qualities of the architecture of The Broad's lobby.