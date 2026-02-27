My Shows
Photos: SHOOTING STAR: A ROCK & ROLL JOURNEY THROUGH CANCER to Play Limited Run at The Actors Company

The new play with music by Joe Salazar blends classic rock with a story of resilience and friendship.

By: Feb. 27, 2026

SHOOTING STAR: A ROCK & ROLL JOURNEY THROUGH CANCER, written and directed by Joe Salazar, will play a limited engagement at The Actors Company. Check out photos of the show.

The new play with music follows a railroad worker diagnosed with cancer as he, his wife, and his best friend confront the fight ahead with grit, humor, and a soundtrack of classic rock & roll. The production combines live music and storytelling, exploring themes of resilience, friendship, love, and loss while celebrating the role music can play during life’s most difficult moments.

Described as “like a concert with a story,” the show aims to balance humor and heart in a narrative that centers on community and perseverance.

Performance Schedule

  • Friday, February 27 at 7:30 PM

  • Saturday, February 28 at 7:30 PM

  • Sunday, March 1 at 4:00 PM

  • Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 PM

  • Friday, March 6 at 7:30 PM

Tickets start at $26.29 and are available through The Actors Company.

Photos: SHOOTING STAR: A ROCK & ROLL JOURNEY THROUGH CANCER to Play Limited Run at The Actors Company Image
Shooting Star: A Rock & Roll Journey Through Cancer

