Photos: SHOOTING STAR: A ROCK & ROLL JOURNEY THROUGH CANCER to Play Limited Run at The Actors Company
The new play with music by Joe Salazar blends classic rock with a story of resilience and friendship.
SHOOTING STAR: A ROCK & ROLL JOURNEY THROUGH CANCER, written and directed by Joe Salazar, will play a limited engagement at The Actors Company. Check out photos of the show.
The new play with music follows a railroad worker diagnosed with cancer as he, his wife, and his best friend confront the fight ahead with grit, humor, and a soundtrack of classic rock & roll. The production combines live music and storytelling, exploring themes of resilience, friendship, love, and loss while celebrating the role music can play during life’s most difficult moments.
Described as “like a concert with a story,” the show aims to balance humor and heart in a narrative that centers on community and perseverance.
Performance Schedule
-
Friday, February 27 at 7:30 PM
-
Saturday, February 28 at 7:30 PM
-
Sunday, March 1 at 4:00 PM
-
Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 PM
-
Friday, March 6 at 7:30 PM
Tickets start at $26.29 and are available through The Actors Company.
