CASA 0101 Theater to Stage REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES in Bilingual Performances

CASA 0101 Theater will present a new production of Josefina López's signature award-wining play, Real Women Have Curves, directed by Corky Dominguez, starring Stefany Arroyo, Yasha Alaniz, Bianca Araceli, Amy Melendrez and Laura Vega. Cast Understudies will include Gabriela Machuca and Mariana Montes Sandoval. Performances will be given for six weeks in both English and Spanish at CASA 0101 Theater in the Gloria Molina Auditorium, 2102 East First Street (at St. Louis Street), Los Angeles, CA 90033 from March 27 – May 3, 2026.



Real Women Have Curves is the story of five curvy Latina women working in a tiny sewing factory in East Los Angeles in 1987 who are trying to meet an impossible production deadline while hiding from immigration. Their determination, courage and juicy “chisme” (gossip) help them form a bond and discover their power.



Josefina López, the Creator and Playwright of Real Women Have Curves, said: “When I wrote the first words of my play 38 years ago in March of 1988, I felt I was divinely guided to write my story and share it with the world. I never envisioned the lasting impact and topical relevance my words would have this many years later. When I was 18-years-old writing in my journal about my hilarious experiences at my sister's sewing factory in east L.A. I channeled my anger at the machismo I experienced growing up and the objectification of women and racism by Hollywood and my experience being undocumented. And now, years later, I have learned why this story has been embraced and become a hit. My story celebrates the four stages of being a womankind, the challenges of transitioning to the next stage and embracing the natural and organic process of aging and coming into our own wisdoms. When women celebrate their lives and play they create sacred space that helps others be liberated of shame especially of their bodies. My story is a sacred dance of feminine goddess energy and camaraderie that was inspired by my own mother, sister and the women in my life at that time, which has taken on a higher purpose beyond what I ever initially could have imagined.”



Corky Dominguez, Director of Real Women Have Curves, said, “I have had the great pleasure of collaborating with Josefina López on many of her original plays by taking what she has written on the page and breathing life into her characters and words by realizing them on the stage. Given what is happening in the world we are living in today, the spot on poignancy of Josefina's themes and plotline in Real Women Have Curves, laced with a heavy dose of humor, is undeniably pertinent, joyous and uplifting for our times. This will be the take away for audience members who come to see our production!”



Emmanuel Deleage, Producer of Real Women Have Curves and Executive Director of CASA 0101 Theater, said: “Josefina López's play, Real Women Have Curves launched CASA 0101 over 25 years ago. After a Broadway run in 2025, we are excited to be bringing back the play that launched it all for us. Last produced in 2011 at CASA 0101, Real Women Have Curves has become more timely than ever.”



Real Women Have Curves will be presented in English for six weeks on Fridays and Saturdays 8:00 p.m. from March 27 – May 3, 2026, Sundays at 2:00 p.m. on March 29 and April 5, 2026, and Sundays at 7:00 p.m. on April 12, 19, 26 and May 3, 2026.



Performances of the show in Spanish will be given on Sundays at 2:00 p.m. on April 12, 19, 26 and May 3, 2026. Additional information will soon be announced.



The cast of Real Women Have Curves includes: Stefany Arroyo (of South Bay/Lomita, CA) as Ana García; Yasha Alanitz (of Silver Lake, CA) as Estela García; Blanca Araceli (of Los Angeles, CA) as Carmen García; Amy Melendrez (of Venice, CA) as Rosalí; and Laura Vega (of Pasadena, CA) as Pancha.



Understudies in Real Women Have Curves include: Gabriela Machuca (of Yorba Linda, CA) Understudy for Ana García and Rosalí who will appear as Ana García in the Spanish performance of the play on Sunday, April 19, 2026 at 2:00 p.m.; and Mariana Montes Sandoval (of Whittier, CA) Understudy for Estela García, Carmen García and Pancha who will appear as Estela García in the Spanish performance of the play on Sunday, April 26, 2026 at 2:00 p.m.



The production team for Real Women Have Curves includes: Josefina López (of Boyle Heights) Creator and Playwright, Founding Artistic Director, CASA 0101 Theater; Emmanuel Deleage (of Silver Lake, CA) Producer and Executive Director, CASA 0101 Theater; Edward Padilla (of Boyle Heights) Casting Director and CASA 0101 Theater Board Member; Corky Dominguez (of Boyle Heights) Director; Carmelita Maldonado (of El Sereno, CA) Assistant Director; Angelica Ornelas (of North Hollywood, CA) Stage Manager; Joy Diaz (of Monterray Park, CA) Assistant Stage Manager; César Rentana-Holguín (of Northridge, CA) Set Designer; Alejandro Parra (of Burbank, CA) Lighting Designer; Tony Iniguez (of West Covina, CA) Costume Designer; Abel Alvarado (of Silver Lake, CA) Assistant Costume Designer; Andy James Garcia (of East Los Angeles, CA) Props Manager; Jeremiah Ocañas (of Boyle Heights) Set Builder; Mark Kraus (of Los Angeles, CA), CASA 0101 Theater Development Director; Itzel Ocampo (of Alhambra, CA) Graphic Designer and CASA 0101 Theater Marketing and Operations Manager; Gabriela López de Dennis, Soap Studio Inc. (of Los Angeles, CA) Program; Jorge Villanueva (of the Boyle Heights) Facilities Manager; Oscar Basulto (of the Boyle Heights) Box Office Manager; Al Aguilar (of Los Angeles, CA) Production Assistant/Foyer Designer; Rudy Torres (of Los Angeles, CA) Production Photographer and Steve Moyer Public Relations (of Los Angeles, CA), Press Representative.

