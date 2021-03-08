Accio Theatre presents Lost Love, an evening of theatre, for digital on demand streaming starting April 16th 2021 at 6 PM PST.

The show includes carefully curated pieces all revolving around the topic of lost love. A widow holding onto the pieces of her heart after losing her husband in a tragic accident. A daughter coming to terms with the loss of her dreadful father. A young woman facing the man who took her love away far too soon. And a sister missing her mother before she is even gone.

Lost Love is performed by actors from Los Angeles, New York City, Boston and Vienna.

The cast features Matthew Gerrish, Lindsey Lauria, Laura Przybilla, Katherine Smith-Rodden, Vero Eli Schwarz, and Thomas Weilharter.

For more info and future productions follow Accio Theatre on Instagram @ www.instagram.com/acciotheatre.