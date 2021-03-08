Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Accio Theatre Presents LOST LOVE

The show includes carefully curated pieces all revolving around the topic of lost love.

Mar. 8, 2021  

Accio Theatre Presents LOST LOVE

Accio Theatre presents Lost Love, an evening of theatre, for digital on demand streaming starting April 16th 2021 at 6 PM PST.

The show includes carefully curated pieces all revolving around the topic of lost love. A widow holding onto the pieces of her heart after losing her husband in a tragic accident. A daughter coming to terms with the loss of her dreadful father. A young woman facing the man who took her love away far too soon. And a sister missing her mother before she is even gone.

Lost Love is performed by actors from Los Angeles, New York City, Boston and Vienna.

The cast features Matthew Gerrish, Lindsey Lauria, Laura Przybilla, Katherine Smith-Rodden, Vero Eli Schwarz, and Thomas Weilharter.

For more info and future productions follow Accio Theatre on Instagram @ www.instagram.com/acciotheatre.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
There's Always A Light Poster
Adrienne Walker: 32 Bar Cut T-Shirt
I Can't I'm In Tech T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories
Music Academy Of The West Announces Appointment Of Tracy K. Smith To National Advisory Cou Photo

Music Academy Of The West Announces Appointment Of Tracy K. Smith To National Advisory Council

Jackie Beat, Lady Bunny, Varla Jean Merman and Miss Coco Peru Join Inaugural LEGENDS OF DR Photo

Jackie Beat, Lady Bunny, Varla Jean Merman and Miss Coco Peru Join Inaugural LEGENDS OF DRAG Cruise

The Music Centers Spotlight Program Announces 112 Semifinalists Photo

The Music Center's Spotlight Program Announces 112 Semifinalists

BWW Interview: Sheila Carrasco on Exploring Female Identity in ANYONE BUT ME Photo

BWW Interview: Sheila Carrasco on Exploring Female Identity in ANYONE BUT ME


More Hot Stories For You

  • Den Norske Opera & Ballett Presents THE MUTE
  • National Theatret Presents THE WILD DUCK
  • National Theatret Presents HEN
  • National Theatret Presents FULL SPREAD