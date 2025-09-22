Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a sold-out engagement in August, An Evening with Eartha Kitt Live Tribute returns to The Velvet Martini Lounge. Eartha Kitt was an unforgettable actor, singer, dancer, activist, boundary-breaking star of stage (eleven Broadway shows, five national touring companies), screen, television (three Emmy Awards), and recordings (Hollywood Walk of Fame Star).

An Evening with Eartha Kitt Live Tribute honors the life and work of Eartha Kitt.

Slip into the velvet-draped world of Eartha Kitt. A sensual, subversive, and unforgettable icon brought to life in this electrifying one-woman cabaret starring Broadway's Thomasina Gross (Mamma Mia!, Hairspray Live!). Thomasina channels the legendary icon with smoldering vocals, biting wit, and magnetic charm - all backed by a sensational live band. From the sultry purr of "Santa Baby" to the delicious defiance of "I Wanna Be Evil", it's an evening of raw glamour, intimate storytelling, and timeless allure.

It's a celebration of everything she was - and everything she dared us to be.

Thomasina E. Gross brings Eartha Kitt back to life. Unapologetic. Fierce. Fearless.

Music producer: Eli Baumgarten. Costume design: Ryan Jordan A-W. Hair design: Christopher Enlow. Make-up: Darian Darling.

Dedicated with love to the memory of Tanya Gross.

An Evening with Eartha Kitt Live Tribute includes original monologues and dramatizations based on publicly available information. It is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Eartha Kitt estate.

Photo Credit: Nick Atkinson

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP