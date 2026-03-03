Kentwood Players Will Perform West Coast Premiere of GUILTY PLEASURES

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kentwood Players will present Guilty Pleasures: An Unapologetic Comedy by Emmy Award winner Ken Levine opening Friday, March 13 at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles 90045. This production is directed by Jonathan Fahn. Producers are Lou Saliba and Howard Male, with Associate Producers Ken Levine and Zahra Zaveri. Guilty Pleasures is presented by special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

Performance dates are Friday, March 13 through Saturday, April 4, 2026. Performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Saturday matinees at 2:00pm will be added on March 21 and continue through the rest of the run.

Featured in the cast are Kate Brady, Tara Alexandra Brown, Marshall McCabe, Jason Owsley and Lou Saliba.

Two couples set sail on a romantic Mediterranean cruise in hopes of reigniting their rocky relationships. A playful agreement and a series of misunderstandings produce a hilarious journey fueled by one-liners and pithy banter reminiscent of classic Noel Coward. Kentwood Players is proud to bring this fast-paced, witty and very adult romp to West Coast audiences for the first time.

Please note this play is intended for mature audiences, as it contains strong language and sexual content.