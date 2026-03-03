LA Freeway Circuit Brings Hollywood Theatre Hits to Pasadena for One-Day Event

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The LA Freeway Circuit will make its Pasadena debut on Saturday, March 21, as The StageCrafts bring four bold, buzz-worthy independent productions to Parson's Nose Theater for a one-day, festival-style celebration of adventurous live theatre.

Continuing their mission to take standout Hollywood theatre beyond city limits, venue managers-turned-presenters The StageCrafts kick off the 2026 LA Freeway Circuit with an eclectic lineup of critically acclaimed solo shows and new ensemble works—each one a hit in Hollywood. Located at 95 N Marengo Ave. in Pasadena, Parson's Nose Theater becomes the first stop on a year-long journey bringing daring, intimate storytelling to communities across Greater Los Angeles.

“We're thrilled to team up with Parson's Nose Theater for the first tour stop of 2026.” says circuit co-founder Jenn Crafts. “As an established company focused on the classics with a long history and loyal patron base, they're the ideal partner for us, as we can bring their audience something new, exciting, and very different than they're used to.”

THE PASADENA LINEUP — MARCH 21st, 2026

Any Time & Place (3:00 PM)

Written & performed by Azucena Flores Pizaña & Josh Swezey

A tender, time-spanning romance about chance encounters, human connection, and the enduring power of love across decades and social boundaries. Multiple BroadwayWorldLA Award Nominee!

$15 GA | 30 minutes | Family Friendly

We Are Traffic (4:00 PM)

Written & performed by Jonathan Tipton Meyers

A deeply personal and sharply observed journey through Los Angeles—its freeways, its history, and the systems that once divided us by design, only to be unexpectedly rewoven by rideshare culture.

$20 GA | 75 minutes

Belladonna Highway (6:00 PM)

New musical by Ben Boquist & Ben Baharona Ginsberg

Mitch is a washed up novelist trying to claw his way back to the NYT best seller list. His quest for a quiet writer's retreat leads him to the mysterious, decrepit Hotel Belladonna, a desert oasis full of dangerous secrets.

$20 GA | 60 minutes

Did I Just Join a Cult? (7:30 PM)

Written & performed by Lawrence Meyers

A true-story descent into the unsettling world of the OOA Institute, sparked by leaked documents, cryptic imagery, and a whisper in a hallway: “Please tell me you didn't come here for immersive theatre.” What follows is part investigation, part psychological thriller, and entirely unforgettable.

$20 GA | 60 minutes

THE ROAD AHEAD

“We're thrilled to bring back the Freeway Circuit for 2026, bigger and better than before,” says circuit co-founder Gregory Crafts. “With new shows in this year's line-up, and new partnerships in locations throughout the Southland, we're excited to push boundaries both geographic and artistic as we bring the best of our stages in Hollywood to Greater LA County.”

Following its Pasadena launch, the 2026 LA Freeway Circuit continues with stops at Ophelia's Jump Productions in Upland in May, The Electric Lodge in Venice in July, Theatre 68 Performing Arts Complex in North Hollywood in September, and a final 2026 stop at Highland Park's new Outside In Theater in November. Lineups vary by location, with four to six productions presented in a single day at each venue.