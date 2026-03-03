Getty Center to Host SELECTED SHORTS Series Featuring Notable Actors

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

“Selected Shorts” returns to the Getty Center with two performances on March 14, 2026 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. An evening of short fiction will feature actors of stage and screen, including Liza Weil, Sasheer Zamata, Michael Urie, Jason Ritter, Wendie Malick, Monica Raymund, Chris Sullivan, Chris Perfetti and more.

This year's theme is inspired by the Getty Museum's exhibition, “Virtue and Vice: Allegory in European Drawing,” featuring early modern works that once sought to teach moral lessons. From gilded saints to charming rogues, the struggle between virtue and vice has always made for a good story. Selected Shorts: Virtue & Vice invites actors to bring literature to life through readings of humorous and poignant tales of saints, sinners, and everyone in between. Delve into moral quandaries, tempting missteps, and just enough wickedness to keep things delightfully unpredictable.

“Selected Shorts” connects the audience to the world with a rich diversity of voices from literature, film, theater, and comedy. Produced by New York's Symphony Space, this annual series features celebrated actors from stage, screen, and television reading classic and new short fiction by literary greats.

Selected Shorts Schedule

Saturday, March 14, 2026

3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Getty Center, Harold M. Williams Auditorium

Tickets $25

Hosted by Selected Shorts radio show host Meg Wolitzer (“The Interestings,” “The Wife”).

Cast:

3 p.m.

Liza Weil (“Gilmore Girls,” “How to Get Away with Murder”)

Sasheer Zamata (“Agatha All Along,” “Saturday Night Live”)

Michael Urie (“Shrinking,” “Younger”)

Jason Ritter (“Matlock,” “Parenthood”)

7 p.m.

Wendie Malick (“Shrinking,” “Just Shoot Me!”)

Monica Raymund (“Hightown,” “Chicago Fire”)

Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us,” Stranger Things”)

Chris Perfetti (“Abbott Elementary,” “The Night Of”)

Milana Vayntrub (“Project Hail Mary,” “Silicon Valley”)

Additional actors to be announced. Cast of Selected Shorts: Virtue and Vice is subject to change.