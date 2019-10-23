ALWAYS RUNNING, The Hit World Premiere Play, Is Extended At CASA 0101 Theater

IT'S A HIT! CASA 0101 Theater and Tía Chucha's Centro Cultural & Bookstore will extend their World Premiere production of the new play, ALWAYS RUNNING, based on the groundbreaking award-winning memoir written by Los Angeles Poet Laureate Luis J. Rodríguez, adapted for the stage by Luis J. Rodríguez and Hector Rodriguez, directed by Hector Rodriguez, starring Rufino Romero as Luis J. Rodríguez, leading a cast of 16 rotating actors playing 32 roles.

Josefina López, Founding Artistic Director of CASA 0101 Theater and a Producer of ALWAYS RUNNING, announced today, "Due to critical acclaim and popular demand we will be extending our current World Premiere production of ALWAYS RUNNING through November 24, 2019. This landmark production is the longest continuously running play in CASA 0101 Theater's 19-year history. The show has been completely Sold Out since it opened on August 31, 2019, and we couldn't be happier. It is particularly special too that Luis J. Rodríguez has generously made himself available for Questions and Answers following selected Sunday Matinee performances of the show, which have generated invigorating, thought provoking discussions about the play's subject matter and source material."



ALWAYS RUNNING is a World Premiere stage adaptation of Los Angeles Poet Laureate, Luis J. Rodríguez's seminal awarding winning book, "ALWAYS RUNNING: La Vida Loca: Gang Days in L.A.," about gang violence, discrimination and drug addition, and the restorative, redemptive powers of turning one's life around for the better through art, poetry and public service.



Luis J. Rodríguez, Author of "ALWAYS RUNNING: La Vida Loca: Gang Days in L.A.," and Co-Writer of the new stage play, ALWAYS RUNNING, said: "It is my great pleasure to collaborate with CASA 0101 Theater and my co-writer Hector Rodriguez in bringing the story of my troubled youth to the stage. My book was about the transformative power of the arts as well as how the Chicano Movement provided me meaning and knowledge to join with the social justice struggles of the day. It dramatizes how a caring, persistent, and guiding mentor eventually gave me the consciousness and tools to own my life instead of turning it over constantly to drugs, crime, and violence. When my oldest son Ramiro was born, I finally had the epiphany to let go of the madness."



Hector Rodriguez, Co-Writer and Director of the ALWAYS RUNNING, said: "We have added some new members to the cast in this extension of the play, including: Blanca Espinoza, Javier Lezama, Marlene Luna, Johnny Ortiz, David Ty Reza,

Moises Rodriguez, Katie Ventura and Gerardo Villa-Lobos."



Under the direction of Hector Rodriguez, Rufino Romero stars as Luis J. Rodríguez (Chin) leading a cast of 16 rotating actors playing 32 roles in this extension of the play. The cast also includes: Gerardo Villa-Lobos (10/11 - 11/17), Moises Rodriguez (11/8, 11/9), Joshua Nicholas (11/22 - 11/24) as Chente Ramirez (Youth Coordinator at the John Fabela Youth Center) and Chubby Sinister; Javier Lezama (10/20, 10/25 - 11/24), Johnny Ortiz (10/18, 10/19) as Puppet and Sheriff; Venancio Bermudez (through 11/24) as Wilo; Sammy Carrera (through 11/24) as Hapo, Ysidro, Conejo, Tiburon, Teenager #1 and Rudy; Nery Cividanis (10/18, 10/19, 10/20, 11/15 - 11/24), David Ty Reza (10/25 - 11/10) as Chava; Rachel Lemos (through 11/24) as Viviana, Ofelia and Licha; Angel Lizarraga (through 11/24) as Chicharron and Pato; Blanca Espinoza (10/18, 10/19, 10/20, 11/8 - 11/24), Marlene Luna (10/26. 10/27) as Mrs. Diaz, Pila, Alicia Valdez, Eva, Esmeralda and Dina; Jesus Tedeo Rodriguez (through 11/24) as Night Owl, Clavo, Chuy, Ride Operator, Hawker and Sheriff #3 and Katie Ventura (through 11/24) as Payasa and Camila.



The production team for ALWAYS RUNNING includes: Josefina López (Founding Artistic Director, CASA 0101 Theater and Producer); Emmanuel Deleage (Executive Director, CASA 0101 Theater); Edward Padilla (Casting Director and Board President, CASA 0101 Theater); Luis J. Rodríguez (Co-Writer); Hector Rodriguez (Co-Writer and Director); Claudia Duran (Producer); John Cantú (Producer); Arturo Aranda Lopez (Producer); Miguel Mouchess (Producer); Marco DeLeon (Set Designer); Kevin Eduardo Vasquez (Lighting Designer); Joe Luis Cedillo (Sound Designer); Kam Ying Lee (Projection Designer); Corky Dominguez (Choreographer, Wigs and Hair Stylist); Wendy Castro (Stage Manager); Kimberly Sanchez (Assistant Stage Manager); Osman Posada (Production Assistant); Ashley Montoya (Production Assistant); Sinthya Duran (Production Assistant); Fabian Debora (Set Graffiti Artist); Javier Chavez (Set Graffiti Artist); Vincent A. Sanchez (CASA 0101 Technical Director and Facilities Manager); Mark Kraus (CASA 0101 Theater Development Director); Anaith Indjeian (Pre-Production Photographer, CASA 0101 Theater Administrator and Webmaster); Eliva Susana Rubalcava (Social Media Content Creator); Jimmy Centeno (Jean Deleage Art Gallery Curator); Gabriela López de Dennis, Soap Studio Inc. (Key Artwork Designer and Program); Ed Krieger (Production Photographer), and Steve Moyer Public Relations (Press Representative).



Performances will be given at CASA 0101 Theater, 2102 East First Street (at St. Louis Street directly across the street from the Hollenbeck Police Station), Boyle Heights, CA 90033 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 5:00 p.m. through November 24, 2019. There will be no performances Friday, Saturday or Sunday, November 1, 2 and 3, 2019 in observance of Dia De Los Muertos. General Admission tickets are $25 per person, Seniors and Students are $22 per person, and Boyle Heights Residents are $20 per person. Group Rates are available for Groups of 10 or more; please call the Box Office for details. Advance Reservations are highly recommended.



For tickets, please call the CASA 0101 Theater Box Office at 323-263-7684, E-mail tickets@casa0101.org, or buy online at www.casa0101.org





