ALL OUR PRETTY SONGS Announced At Asylum Studio C

In this new play, Neil, a mediocre musician and Kurt Cobain wannabe, moves to Los Angeles to "make it" as a rockstar. Through the constant ups and downs of LA living, Neil struggles between pursuing his passions or taking the practical path in life.

Should he keep chasing his dreams or stop? This 60 minute three-person show explores idealism vs. cynicism, the practicality of pursuing art in a capitalist society, and millennials' struggle with mental health.

Asylum - Studio C, 6448 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA. 90038

June 9 @5:30PM | June 13 @ 8:30PM | June 17 @ 5:30PM | June 22 @ 10:00PM | June 29 @ 8:00PM





